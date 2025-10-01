CAMP4 Therapeutics Initiates GLP Toxicology Studies for CMP-SYNGAP-01

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced the initiation of toxicology studies conducted under Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards for its lead product candidate, CMP-SYNGAP-01. These studies will support the Company’s planned submission of a clinical trial application, which could enable the initiation of a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial in SYNGAP1-related disorders as early as the second half of 2026.

“CMP-SYNGAP-01 has demonstrated robust preclinical activity, both restoring SYNGAP1 protein levels to improve phenotypes in a mouse model and increasing SYNGAP1 protein in brain regions of non-human primates that are affected in human disease,” said Daniel Tardiff, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of CAMP4. “Our preclinical data gives us confidence in the potential of CMP-SYNGAP-01 to translate into meaningful clinical benefit for patients living with SYNGAP1-related disorders, and advancing our candidate through GLP toxicology studies marks a critical step towards the clinic.”

SYNGAP1-related disorders are a group of neurodevelopmental conditions caused by pathogenic variants in the SYNGAP1 gene that result in a haploinsufficient state, reducing SYNGAP protein levels by up to 50%. SYNGAP plays a critical role in cognitive development and synaptic function. SYNGAP-related disorders are reported to represent 0.5% to 1.0% of all intellectual disability cases, making them among the most common causes of intellectual disability in patients with epilepsy, and indicating that the patient population may be significantly larger than incidence estimates suggest.

Today, there are no FDA-approved, disease-modifying therapies for SYNGAP1-related disorders, with treatment often limited to supportive physical, occupational, and speech therapy. A combination of non-specific anti-seizure drugs and other medications may be prescribed, though SYNGAP1-related disorders have proven difficult to control with available therapeutics.

About CMP-SYNGAP-01

CMP-SYNGAP-01 is an investigational, novel approach that targets the SYNGAP1 gene at the transcriptional level to restore SYNGAP function and improve symptoms by utilizing an intrathecally delivered antisense oligonucleotide. Upregulation of SYNGAP1 gene expression may increase SYNGAP protein levels in amounts sufficient to yield therapeutic benefit. Preclinical studies have demonstrated a dose-dependent increase in SYNGAP mRNA levels accompanied by an increase in SYNGAP protein expression.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful.

