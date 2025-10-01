Greif Appoints Dennis Hoffman as General Counsel

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, announced today that Dennis Hoffman has been appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Hoffman succeeds Gary Martz, who will retire from Greif on November 30, 2025, as previously announced.

Hoffman brings deep experience across corporate law, governance, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and environmental compliance. He has worked closely with Martz over the past 15 years, providing strong continuity for Greif’s legal function.

“Dennis is a trusted advisor with a strong business orientation and deep working knowledge of Greif,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership, judgment and values make him the right choice to guide our global legal, compliance, and governance agenda.”

“I’m honored to serve Greif in this new capacity,” said Dennis Hoffman. “Gary built a world-class legal organization, and I look forward to working with Ole, our Board of Directors, and our global colleagues to continue and build upon that work.”

“It has been a privilege to support Greif’s growth for more than two decades,” said Gary Martz. “Dennis is exceptionally well prepared to lead the legal team, and I’m confident in a smooth transition.”

As noted in Greif’s earlier announcement, Martz has served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for more than two decades, playing a key role in Greif’s corporate governance, compliance and strategic transactions. He will continue to support the transition through November 30.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in 40 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world’s most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life’s essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company’s Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Integrated Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

