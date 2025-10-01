Koddi and ISM Eliminate the Final Barrier to Unified Retail Media

FORT WORTH, Texas and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, and In-Store Marketplace (ISM), the retail industry’s first centralized platform for digital in-store media integration, today announced the next phase of their growing partnership. Together, they are simplifying retail media buying by making in-store touchpoints as accessible and programmatic as other digital channels, addressing a key challenge for retailers looking to unify their advertising strategies.

Koddi’s enterprise SSP (supply-side platform), purpose-built for commerce media, activates ISM’s supply to enable seamless omnichannel buying for in-store placements. This includes activation through platforms like Yahoo DSP — either as public, always-on or private campaigns — giving advertisers seamless, ongoing access to in-store inventory through an interface they already use. That reach extends across more than 30,000 top retail locations nationwide, ensuring advertisers can activate campaigns with meaningful in-store impact.

“Koddi is committed to transforming commerce media by eliminating friction and expanding what’s possible for brands and retailers,” said Nicholas Ward , president and co-founder at Koddi. “Partnering with ISM is a foundational move toward unifying in-store media with the national retail media landscape. It brings the same transparency and ease advertisers expect when activating through DSPs like Yahoo, ensuring in-store is on equal footing with onsite and offsite placements.”

The demand for simplified retail media solutions has never been greater. An Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) study found nearly 70% of retail media network buyers cite complexity as a primary obstacle to increasing investment in digital in-store advertising. At launch, the ISM-Koddi integration will provide unified inventory access, streamlined campaign management and enhanced measurement capabilities, empowering retailers to optimize their retail media strategies without operational roadblocks.

“At Lowe’s Media Network, we’re giving brand partners the flexibility to buy and measure media in ways that align with their broader omnichannel strategies,” said John Storms , head of Lowe’s Media Network. “Our relationship with Yahoo extends that commitment into the programmatic space, making PMP access to our inventory seamless and measurable. By working through leading DSPs, we’re ensuring in-store and digital media are equally accessible and performance-driven, giving advertisers more meaningful ways to connect with Lowe’s shoppers.”

"Advertisers are increasingly looking for flexible and simplified retail media buying while driving incremental unit sales from in-store shoppers," said David Simon , EVP of advertising for Mood Media and President of Vibenomics and In-Store Marketplace (ISM). "Through this partnership with Koddi, we’re delivering on our mission to provide one solution that creates infinite connections between retailers, brands and solution providers.”

Koddi and ISM are committed to driving innovation and standardization across in-store and digital retail media environments. For more information about this partnership, visit https://koddi.com/ .

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Neighborly, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .

About ISM

In-Store Marketplace (ISM) is the retail industry's first centralized platform standardizing and unifying digital in-store media. Our enterprise solution provides a single integration point for Retail Media Networks, Retail Media Platforms, In-Store Solution Providers and DSPs, simplifying access to diverse in-store media inventory globally. ISM’s programmatic retail media platform paired with parent company, Mood Media’s, proven hardware delivers a turnkey, fully managed solution. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, ISM enables retailers and solution providers to efficiently implement, manage, and measure in-store advertising campaigns worldwide, with additional integrations to be announced in the future. One solution. Infinite connections. To learn more, visit https://instoremarketplace.com/.

