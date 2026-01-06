Koddi Expands AI Capabilities to Supercharge Campaign Performance with End-to-End Commerce Media Intelligence

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading commerce media platform for enterprises, revealed new AI-powered capabilities designed to layer intelligence into day-to-day commerce media operations. These new capabilities extend Koddi’s AI offerings with enhanced predictive guidance, actionable campaign intelligence alerts and outcome-based recommendations to fully understand campaign strategy and performance. With a single click, advertisers can turn outcome-based insights into action to achieve their goals and maximize spend, while networks accelerate demand without sacrificing performance.

As advertisers look to run omnichannel commerce media campaigns, they often struggle to manage budgets, monitor performance and understand the impact of changes in real time. Traditionally, monitoring performance requires significant manual effort, from checking dashboards to reconciling results across channels. This friction slows decision-making and leads to missed opportunities and wasted spend for advertisers and networks who need to make every dollar count. Koddi’s latest innovations remove that friction by bringing intelligence directly into the workflows teams already use every day.

“Teams today are managing more channels, data and demands than ever before,” said Eric Brackmann, Vice President of Commerce Media at Koddi. “By layering AI directly into day-to-day workflows, teams can spend less time interpreting data and analyzing dashboards, and make faster, more informed decisions. Our goal is to give teams the clarity and tools they need to achieve their desired outcomes more effectively.”

New AI-Powered Enhancements at a Glance

Natural Language Reporting: New conversational reporting feature removes the complexity from campaign analysis. Traditionally, teams have had to learn new UIs and interpret complex dashboards just to answer simple questions. Natural language reporting changes that by letting teams query performance in plain language, directly within the platform and the collaboration tools they already use.

New conversational reporting feature removes the complexity from campaign analysis. Traditionally, teams have had to learn new UIs and interpret complex dashboards just to answer simple questions. Natural language reporting changes that by letting teams query performance in plain language, directly within the platform and the collaboration tools they already use. Media Planning: Enhanced planning capabilities automatically optimize budgets behind the scenes across multiple commerce media channels within a single environment. This cross-channel planning capability gives advertisers clearer visibility into how spend is distributed and how each channel contributes to performance, making it easier to adjust strategy as conditions change. For example, when an advertiser reaches an on-site goal, budget can automatically shift to other channels that drive incremental demand based on campaign objectives.

Enhanced planning capabilities automatically optimize budgets behind the scenes across multiple commerce media channels within a single environment. This cross-channel planning capability gives advertisers clearer visibility into how spend is distributed and how each channel contributes to performance, making it easier to adjust strategy as conditions change. For example, when an advertiser reaches an on-site goal, budget can automatically shift to other channels that drive incremental demand based on campaign objectives. Forecasting: Intelligent forecasting delivers outcome-based guidance to make more informed decisions. Leveraging AI to analyze historical performance and current signals, advertisers can access forward-looking insight into spend, demand and potential outcomes. Teams can model scenarios and understand how actions, such as budget changes, may impact market position and performance.

Intelligent forecasting delivers outcome-based guidance to make more informed decisions. Leveraging AI to analyze historical performance and current signals, advertisers can access forward-looking insight into spend, demand and potential outcomes. Teams can model scenarios and understand how actions, such as budget changes, may impact market position and performance. Campaign Intelligence Alerts: Proactive, AI-enhanced notifications surface critical performance signals automatically, eliminating the need for constant manual monitoring. Advertisers receive alerts via the platform or email when campaigns are at risk or opportunities emerge, along with recommendations for next steps. Networks can also use the platform to send customized notifications directly to individual advertisers, improving transparency and engagement.

Major commerce media operators are already using Koddi’s AI capabilities to improve how their teams interact with commerce media data. For example, commerce media networks are enabling natural language reporting, allowing teams to ask questions about campaign performance and surface insights directly within their day-to-day workflows. As a result, workflows that once required navigating multiple reports are now completed exponentially faster, with complex analysis that previously took hours or days being delivered in seconds.

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Kroger, Booking.com, Grubhub, Gopuff, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .

