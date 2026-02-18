Koddi Selected by Babylist to Power and Scale Its Commerce Media Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced a new partnership with Babylist, the trusted platform for millions of growing families, to support the next phase of its commerce media strategy with a modern, automated and privacy-safe platform built for growth and performance. The partnership enables Babylist to unlock high-performing, trusted onsite advertising for brands while preserving the curated experience parents rely on. It also powers reservation-based buying, allowing advertisers to easily plan, reserve and forecast premium placements with guaranteed delivery.

As Babylist’s onsite media business has grown to more than a billion impressions annually, the company has seen strong and increasing demand from brand partners. To support its next phase of growth, Babylist selected Koddi to power its commerce media platform, enabling more advanced pacing, forecasting, attribution and revenue optimization.

“At Babylist, our priority is creating meaningful, trusted experiences for growing families, and that includes how brands show up on our platform,” said Liz Primm, SVP Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Babylist. “As our commerce media business has gained momentum, we needed to make sure our technology foundation could keep pace. Koddi gives us the ability to scale more sophisticated, high-performing and privacy-safe experiences without losing what makes Babylist special.”

Koddi’s platform provides Babylist with the infrastructure to manage, scale and measure its onsite advertising with real-time monitoring, automated reporting and stronger attribution across consumer engagement and purchases. With unified analytics connecting ad exposure to registry activity and transactions, brand partners can integrate Babylist into broader full-funnel strategies and clearly understand the impact of their investment at key moments in the consumer journey.

At the same time, the integration enables Babylist to operate more efficiently and at scale. With automated campaign delivery, forecasting and measurement, and clean data synchronization across its environment, Babylist can support more consistent advertiser experiences, more advanced measurement and continued growth. Babylist and Koddi successfully launched the platform on an accelerated timeline ahead of the holiday season, integrating a number of complex systems within only a few weeks.

“Babylist is one of the most influential and trusted platforms for new and expecting parents, and Koddi is here to help elevate the consumer and advertiser experience across their ecosystem,” said Nicholas Ward, president and co-founder of Koddi. “As commerce media rapidly matures, marketplaces like Babylist are leaning into smarter, more scalable onsite strategies. Our goal is to help them unlock the full value of their audience with technology that drives both performance and great experiences.”

Babylist reaches millions of expectant parents as they build registries and seek product recommendations, making it a trusted partner for brands looking to connect with growing families. By partnering with Koddi, Babylist will offer advertisers enhanced targeting, stronger measurement and more seamless opportunities to connect with consumers throughout their journey.

At launch, Koddi will power Babylist’s onsite advertising, with plans to expand the platform to include offsite and self-service capabilities over time. For more information about Koddi, please visit koddi.com .

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Kroger, Fanatics, and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .

About Babylist

Babylist is the leading registry, e-commerce and content platform for growing families. More than 9 million people shop with Babylist every year, making it the go-to destination for seamless purchasing, trusted guidance and expert product recommendations for new parents and the people who love them.

What began as a universal registry has grown into a full ecosystem for new parents, including the Babylist Shop, Babylist Health, and a flagship showroom in Los Angeles. Hundreds of brands in baby and beyond partner with Babylist to engage meaningfully with families during one of life’s most important transitions.

With over $1 billion in annual GMV, and more than $500 million in 2024 revenue, Babylist is reshaping the $320 billion baby product industry. We’re helping parents feel confident, connected and cared for at every step.

As we build the generational brand in baby, our mission remains simple: to connect growing families with everything they need to thrive.

To learn more, visit www.babylist.com.

