Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Crypto and AI Leaders ETF

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint or the Manager) announced today that, effective on or about October 3, 2025, John Wilson, Jeff Sayer and Colin Watson will be the portfolio managers for Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF (the Fund).

Messrs. Wilson, Sayer and Watson are assuming the portfolio management duties of Alex Tapscott, who is transitioning out of his role at Ninepoint, to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Tapscott will continue as a consultant of Ninepoint to support the portfolio management team and Digital Asset Group in executing on the Fund’s investment strategies and marketing activities. Jake Moodie, an analyst in Ninepoint’s Digital Asset Group, will continue as a member of the Fund’s investment team.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

About the Portfolio Management Team

John Wilson is a founding principal, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Ninepoint. John oversees all aspects of the firm’s investment and research initiatives. Prior to Ninepoint’s formation, he was CEO, CO-CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager at Sprott Asset Management (SAM). Previous to SAM, he was Chief Investment Officer at Cumberland Private Wealth Management, founder and CEO of DDX Capital Partners, an alternative investment management firm; was Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, a Director at UBS Canada; and previously, held a variety of management roles with Nortel Networks.

John has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Queen’s University, and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Jeff Sayer is Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint. Jeff oversees Global Equity, Infrastructure, Tactical Balanced and Split Corp investment strategies for the firm. Prior to Ninepoint’s formation, Jeff was with Sprott Asset Management (SAM), rounding out more than 20 years of investment management experience.

Jeff received his MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and was awarded his CFA designation in 2004.

Colin Watson is Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint. Colin's background spans across equities, asset allocation & derivative-based strategies. Prior to Ninepoint, Colin worked as a Portfolio Manager at IMCO on a team responsible for overseeing public equity allocation and deploying derivatives-based strategies for IMCO’s public asset allocation strategy. Prior to IMCO, Colin worked at Ninepoint on equity selection & options-based overlays.

Colin holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from McMaster University’s Degroote School of Business.

Jake Moodie is an Analyst with the Digital Asset Group at Ninepoint. He is directly involved with a day-to-day operation of the Fund, conducting research across crypto assets and crypto- and-AI-related public equities. He is also the author of Digital Asset Digest, Ninepoint’s weekly publication on the crypto market. In addition to his research and writing, he actively contributes to the development and exploration of innovative strategies to further expand Ninepoint’s Digital Asset Group’s platform, while also supporting investor communications and client engagement initiatives.

Jake holds a Bachelor of Commerce (First Class Honors) from the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF is generally exposed to the following risks. See the simplified prospectus of the Fund for a description of these risks; active management risk, blockchain risk, communication services risk, concentration risk, cryptocurrency risk, currency risk, cybersecurity risk, derivatives risk, disruptive innovation risk, emerging technologies risk, exchange traded funds risk, foreign currency NAV risk, foreign investment risk, inflation risk, information technology risk, liquidity risk, market risk, regulatory risk, securities lending, repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions risk, series risk, small company risk, specific issuer risk, tax risk, absence of an active market for ETF Series risk, halted trading of ETF Series risk and trading price of ETF Series risk.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com