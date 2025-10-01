Asia Broadband Finalizes Milestone Production Agreement For Second Large-Scale Gold and Silver Ore Stockpile in Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the terms of another historic and long-term processing and production agreement for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile in Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The estimated gold and silver ore value of this second stockpile agreement exceeds the value of the Company’s first stockpile agreement completed in December 2022. AABB management is thrilled to release further details of this new milestone event for the Company to its shareholder base next week.

This second gold and silver stockpile production project is expected to be the largest high-yield asset addition for the Company to date in its strategic initiative to expand gold production and increase AABB’s physical gold holdings.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

