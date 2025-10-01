GrowGeneration to Participate in IgniteIt Cannabis Market Spotlight on October 8, 2025

DENVER, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer, today announced that members of management will participate in the IgniteIt “Cannabis Market Spotlight: California” event, which is being held October 8, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

Jason Holland, GrowGen’s Vice President of Product Innovation & Commercial Solutions, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Efficiency Equals Survival: How You Can Increase Yield and Stay Lean in a Compressed Cannabis Economy” on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. Pacific Time.

GrowGeneration’s commercial team will also be present to showcase the Company’s proprietary brands developed for cannabis cultivation. This includes Drip Hydro powders, Char Coir coco pots and cubes, Ion LED lights, and more.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with GrowGen’s management team, please email GrowGen@kcsa.com.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email GrowGen@kcsa.com with GRWG in the subject line.