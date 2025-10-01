DraftKings Teams Up with The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, Turning Picks into Breast Cancer Awareness and Support

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today that the company will once again join with The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation this October for the Pink ‘Em campaign, through its DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S program. Since launching the Pink ‘Em campaign seven years ago, DraftKings has raised more than $600,000 through free-to-play, pick ‘em pools available for October NFL Sunday games. With a goal of $100,000 this October, DraftKings is supporting breast cancer awareness and programs that assist women, men, and families that are experiencing the impact of breast cancer.

“DraftKings is built on the passion of our fans, and we’re proud to channel that same energy toward such an important cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “With the support of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation and our dedicated customers, I’m confident we can achieve this October’s $100,000 donation goal and make a difference for the countless families impacted by breast cancer.”

Pink ‘Em free-to-play charity pools will run during Weeks 5 through 8 of the NFL season. Customers can pick winners for each Sunday matchup to compete for a share of $5,000 in weekly DK Dollar prizes. DraftKings will donate $1 per entry for the first 20,000 free entries each week to The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation to fund breast cancer health services and provide assistance to individuals and families impacted by the disease.

“I’m grateful to team up once again with DraftKings and their loyal community of fans who continue to show up year after year for the Pink ’Em campaign,” said Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Founder, The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation. “The generosity from this program has already made a real difference for families facing the challenges of breast cancer, and it means a lot to me personally to see that impact grow. What I love most is that it brings people together. Fans can enjoy the game they love while also helping provide critical support and hope to those who need it most."

Entries for the opening NFL Pink ‘Em pool of 2025 are now being accepted at draftkings.com/pinkem . Pools will be available for NFL games on October 5, 12, 19, and 26. Customers can learn more about DraftKings’ charitable initiatives and its DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program by visiting draftkings.com/serves .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C. and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada, under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation

Established in 2005, the mission of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation is to support youth education and breast cancer awareness by providing equitable access and support for underrepresented families and communities both nationally and internationally. For more information visit TheLarryFitzgeraldFoundation.org

Contact:

media@draftkings.com