VCI Global Powers Food Security Technology Company Agroz (AGRZ) to Nasdaq: Successful IPO Pricing and Trading Begins Today

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), through its capital advisory arm, V Capital Consulting Group Limited (“VCCG”), today announced the successful Nasdaq listing of Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRZ) (“Agroz”), an agricultural technology company advancing food security technology, with shares scheduled to commence trading today on Nasdaq.

This transaction marks VCI Global’s second Nasdaq IPO in six months, reinforcing its position as a cross-border capital markets leader. To date, VCCG has assisted IPO clients in raising more than US$23 million and has generated over US$20 million in advisory fees through a combination of cash and equity structures.

Agroz: AI + Food Security Transformation

Agroz, a Malaysia-based agri-technology company, is advancing food security through innovative vertical farming solutions. Its proprietary Agroz Farm Operating System (“Agroz OS”) integrates IoT, data analytics, 5G communications, and automated hardware to optimize controlled-environment agriculture (CEA). Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and Microsoft Azure AI, Agroz OS also includes software solutions that streamline farm communications and operations.

A next-generation version of Agroz OS is currently in development to incorporate an advanced AI agent system supported by Microsoft Azure AI. Once deployed, these AI agents are expected to autonomously perform complex, multi-step farming tasks, enabling vertical farms to operate with greater independence. This breakthrough is designed to drive hyper-scalability, align production with real-time consumer demand, and accelerate the transformation of agriculture into a fully data- and AI-driven industry.

Agroz brings this technology to life through two vertical farms in Malaysia, including the nation’s largest indoor vertical farm in a shopping mall, recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records. Through a partnership with AEON Co. (M) Berhad, Agroz delivers fresh, pesticide-free produce, certified under Malaysia’s Good Agricultural Practices (myGAP.PF), directly from farm to store, offering more than 20 vegetable varieties to Malaysian consumers.

“Agroz’s Nasdaq listing is more than a financial milestone; it marks the start of our global journey to transform agriculture through AI and advanced vertical farming technologies. Food security is one of the defining challenges of our time, and with the support of VCI Global and VCCG, we are ready to scale our pesticide-free farming model to deliver fresh, safe, and sustainable produce to communities worldwide,” said Gerard Lim Kim Meng, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agroz.

“Agroz’s successful Nasdaq pricing and debut exemplifies the strength of our AI-driven capital markets advisory model. With over US$23 million raised for IPO clients and US$20 million in advisory revenues generated, VCCG is setting a new standard in connecting Southeast Asia’s most innovative companies with Wall Street growth capital,” said Vivian Yong, CEO of V Capital Consulting Group.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company advancing food security through indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) vertical farms. The company designs, builds, manages, and operates CEA vertical farms that produce clean, pesticide-free, and nutrient-rich vegetables for consumers, retailers, and businesses. Agroz also engages local communities through its EduFarm model, raising public awareness of sustainable farming practices.

At the core of its operations is the proprietary Agroz OS, a vertical farm operating system that integrates digitally automated hardware systems and software solutions enabling email and communication systems to optimize crop conditions, streamline farm management, and enhance scalability. By combining technology with sustainable farming, Agroz is redefining how fresh produce is grown and delivered.

For more information, please visit https://agroz.co/.

About V Capital Consulting Group Limited

V Capital Consulting Group, a carve-out and subsidiary of VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG), is a consulting firm specializing in capital market advisory services across pre-IPO, IPO, and post-IPO phases, as well as merger and acquisition advisory. Our team of experienced consultants is recognized for their in-depth knowledge and proven track record of delivering impactful results.

With a core team of experts in corporate finance, capital markets, and legal advisory, we empower clients to navigate complex market landscapes, anticipate challenges, and seize business opportunities.

To date, VCCG has successfully assisted notable companies in securing Nasdaq listings, including Founder Group Limited, YY Group Holding Limited, and others.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

