Creighton University and Aon COO Mindy Simon Discuss the Effective and Ethical Application of AI in Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) recently completed a featured interview with Tim P. McMahon, PhD, Associate Professor of Practice Marketing and Management at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, and Mindy Simon , Chief Operating Officer of Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, on the opportunity to effectively and ethically apply AI in business.

The full interview by Today’s Marketplace host Jane King at the New York Stock Exchange can be viewed online here .

When asked by King to explain the risks businesses face when using AI, Professor McMahon said, "One of the biggest dangers of AI is that we tend to think that it's infallible. It will just do what it does, and everything will be fine. But, if you don’t have a human in the loop, things can go outrageously out of control.”

Asked about the benefits of AI, Simon said, “With increased volatility and complexity around the world, AI is enabling Aon to bring differentiated, data-based insights to our clients to help them both protect and grow their businesses.”

Simon added, "Aon has approached AI by really looking at the end-to-end client journey and how we leverage AI across our analytics, broking, advisory, and service processes. One way is through ‘Embedded AI at Scale,’ which brings AI into the core processes of what we do. And the other way is through ‘Colleague-Led AI’, which is about helping our colleagues use AI to better enable their day-to-day work. All of this is using our differentiated data and analytics, with AI at the core, to accelerate the ability of our clients to make better decisions.”

Professor McMahon added: "These interviews are informative and succinct statements from the intersection of business and higher ed, a wonderful way to communicate the ever-evolving state of business."

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students, bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at www.creighton.edu.

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv.

