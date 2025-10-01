Profusa Adds a Leading French Critical Limb Ischemia Surgeon to Customer Base

Pr. Yann Gouëffic and affiliates (FRANCE-PAD) cover ~8% of all CLTI cases in France

BERKELEY, Calif, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces additional growth in its customer base in Europe, with a collaboration with Yann Gouëffic, M.D., Ph.D., professor of vascular surgery in the Vascular Center at Groupe Hospitalier Paris Saint Joseph, Paris, France and a leading surgeon in the field of critical limb threatening ischemia (CLTI). Under the agreement, Pr. Gouëffic will adopt Lumee™ oxygen monitoring technology in his practice and in clinical studies that advance application of Lumee for home monitoring. Pr. Gouëffic and his associated practices account for approximately 8% of all CLTI cases in France.

“My practice, in addition to those of my affiliates, treats a meaningful number of CLTI cases in France and I believe Profusa’s Lumee technology to be a game changer in our patient care program and a true advancement clinical disease governance,” said Pr. Gouëffic. “Real-time oxygen monitoring data for patients suffering from CLTI, while critical during surgery, is equally as important during recovery at home. Given the large clinical need, I believe offering Lumee to our patients will result in improved outcomes.”

Pr. Gouëffic has more than 20 years of experience in endovascular and open procedures for peripheral arterial diseases, specializing in lower limb arterial disease, endovascular revascularization, wound healing, and amputation prevention. In addition, Pr. Gouëffic has served as principal investigator for numerous clinical trials that advanced the management of lower limb peripheral artery disease and has authored more than 140 articles in peer-reviewed journals. Pr. Gouëffic is the current president of the French academic association for clinical research and the coordinator of the FRANCE-PAD network of 6 high volume hospitals that account for approximately 8% of lower limb peripheral artery disease treatment volumes in France.

"Our Lumee oxygen monitoring system continues to be validated with the steady addition of new surgeon customers to our network. We warmly welcome Pr. Gouëffic and look forward to advancing vascular disease management with our commercial and clinical collaboration,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “We are also excited to serve Pr. Gouëffic’s affiliates, which all combined, account for approximately 8% of CLTI cases in France. We believe we provide a differentiated, real time biochemistry monitoring platform technology for use at the clinic and at home, and are focused on serving a large endovascular market need, estimated at over 300,000 procedures a year in Europe.”

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

