Holley Debuts Next-Gen Helmet Lineup for SA2025 Standard, Accelerating Transformation in Safety & Racing Vertical

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the launch of a next-generation helmet line from Stilo, Simpson and RaceQuip, three of the company’s iconic motorsports safety brands. This new line of helmets was developed in alignment with the recently released Snell SA2025 safety standards, a certification developed by the Snell Memorial Foundation, an independent organization that has established rigorous helmet safety standards since 1957. Updated every five years, the Snell standard incorporates evolving research and testing methodologies to advance helmet performance and protection.

“Snell’s SA2025 standard marks an important milestone for the motorsports safety category, and Holley is proud to deliver a next-generation helmet lineup aligned with that standard,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO, Holley Performance Brands. “This launch reflects our continued investment in platform innovation and reinforces our commitment to delivering safety-focused solutions that meet the evolving needs of both racers and the broader performance aftermarket.”





Three Brands. One Standard. A New Era of Protection.

Stilo continues to lead in professional-grade safety, combining advanced composites, precision fit, and improved airflow. First to market with FIA 8859 in 2024, Stilo’s ST6, WRX, and Venti models now carry both FIA and SA2025 approvals—delivering premium protection and comfort for grassroots and professional racers alike.

continues to lead in professional-grade safety, combining advanced composites, precision fit, and improved airflow. First to market with FIA 8859 in 2024, Stilo’s models now carry both FIA and SA2025 approvals—delivering premium protection and comfort for grassroots and professional racers alike. Simpson blends legacy and innovation with its refreshed SA2025 lineup. The new Kingsnake offers premium impact absorption, lightweight comfort, and aerodynamic performance. The iconic Bandit returns with upgraded safety and cooling, while the redesigned Vudo improves fit and visibility across disciplines—reinforcing Simpson’s reputation for helmets trusted at every level of racing.

blends legacy and innovation with its refreshed SA2025 lineup. The new offers premium impact absorption, lightweight comfort, and aerodynamic performance. The iconic returns with upgraded safety and cooling, while the redesigned improves fit and visibility across disciplines—reinforcing Simpson’s reputation for helmets trusted at every level of racing. RaceQuip strengthens its position as the accessible safety brand with a fully refreshed lineup. The all-new NX25 debuts as the flagship, combining advanced features and styling at an affordable price. Proven favorites—the PRO25 and OF25—return with updated designs and SA2025 certification, delivering trusted protection for grassroots and entry-level racers.









Pictured: Simpson Kingsnake, a new helmet developed in alignment with the recently released Snell SA2025 safety standards.

Racing Toward Growth: Demand Tailwinds from the Snell Cycle

As of October 1, 2025, SA2025-certified helmets will become the benchmark in many sanctioned series. Drivers using older SA2015-certified helmets will be required to upgrade to maintain compliance, prompting a predictable surge in demand across motorsport disciplines, including drag, oval, karting, dirt and road racing over the next five years.

With a complete, Snell-compliant helmet line available at the transition, Holley’s safety and racing brands are positioned to meet replacement demand with industry-leading designs, strong dealer networks and decades of credibility in motorsports safety.

“The launch of the SA2025-compliant helmet line reflects Holley Performance Brands’ broader strategy to drive growth through platform innovation and category leadership,” said Brian Applegate, Senior Vice President, Safety & Racing, Holley Performance Brands. “Our team is excited to lead the way with purpose-built products that deliver unmatched safety and performance.”

For more information on the Snell SA2025-compliant helmets, you can visit the Simpson, Stilo and RaceQuip sites.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully integrate acquisitions or achieve the expected synergies from such acquisitions; (5) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (6) expand into new markets; (7) compete effectively in our market; (8) maintain and strengthen demand for our products and brands; (9) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (10) achieve expected returns on investments; and (11) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

