The Impact of AI on Today’s Workforce, with IBM and Creighton University

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Americas, Neil Dhar , and Regina Taylor Chair of Marketing and Management, Associate Professor at Creighton University. The pair joined Today’s Marketplace host Jane King at the New York Stock Exchange to discuss upskilling today's workforce to better prepare entry-level roles for the AI age.

The full interview can be viewed online here.

When asked by King how she felt universities were preparing students for the impact of AI on business and the workforce, Professor Taylor said, "At Creighton, we are asking our instructors and professors to think about how to incorporate AI into the classroom so students can get used to using it, before they even enter the workforce.”

Professor Taylor went on to say, while each discipline and Faculty for Excellence at the university is at liberty to come up with how they intend to incorporate AI into their curriculum, “we really encourage our students to embrace AI as a tool."

IBM Consulting’s Neil Dhar then explained, "As we look at this technology now, we are at an inflection point and we are seeing it ramp up quickly and dramatically. What we are seeing with our clients globally is they are now moving past the experimentation phase with AI and into ‘how can we use this in a real way to transform our business.’”

He continued to tell King how he felt it was incumbent upon tech leaders like IBM to ensure that their own employees understand the unique ways that AI can help businesses become better at what they do. To that end, he described the relatively new 'C-level' executive known as a “Chief Learning Officer.”

"The Chief Learning Officer or 'CLO' is going to be a critical role over the coming five to ten years, simply because AI technology is moving at such a rapid pace. It doesn’t matter if you report to the CEO or are in junior or senior-level management; learning is going to be a critical underpinning of how you leverage AI. As people from the C-level on down are taking responsibility for how to manage interactions with AI, that is a relationship that must be taught at both the university level and the corporate level, and that is why the CLO will be such an important position.”

TMP’s interviews cover important business topics and solutions with insights from academic experts and business leaders. Professor Taylor added, “This interview provides a comprehensive roadmap detailing both the necessary educational strategies and the immediate workforce demands driven by AI's reinvention of early career roles. Viewers will learn about the importance of embracing AI and a growth mindset from leading experts in academia and industry.”

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Nebraska, that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students, bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at www.creighton.edu.

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv.

