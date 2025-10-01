Alation Announces Agent Builder To Deliver Enterprise-Grade AI Agents for Structured Data

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data intelligence company, today announced Alation Agent Builder , a next-generation AI platform that gives enterprises the ability to deliver production-ready agents at its user conference, revAlation . The platform enables organizations to build, manage, and deploy metadata-aware, configurable AI agents for structured data that have dramatically higher levels of accuracy.

Structured data powers the financial and operational reporting that drives critical business decisions. Yet building AI agents that act on structured data has proven difficult. Prototypes are easy to create, but deploying agents in production requires a much higher bar for accuracy and governance. Even a single error in a definition, filter, or query can significantly compromise results.

Alation Agent Builder enables AI agents to act on structured data with greater accuracy. The platform enables enterprises to develop metadata-aware AI agents that deliver the accuracy, reliability, and governance that structured data requires. Agents leverage the Alation Knowledge Layer —curated and governed data products that draw from the metadata in the Alation Agentic Data Intelligence Platform —to ensure every answer reflects the right business context. Agent Builder provides a no-code interface, prebuilt tools, and seamless integration into 100+ data sources. Agents can be embedded into external applications and workflows via MCP or REST and are supported by built-in evaluation and monitoring tooling to ensure production reliability.

With Alation Agent Builder, organizations can now quickly build, test, and deploy production-ready AI agents with confidence. For example, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a global commercial real estate and investment management company, is using Alation to query structured lease and property data to help inform lease renewal recommendations.

"With the Agent Builder, we’re reimagining how people and AI work together within JLL Azara powered by JLL Falcon," said Srihari Kumar , Chief Product Officer at JLL. “These emerging agents are designed not only to provide answers but to guide decisions, coordinate actions, and surface opportunities as they arise. This marks the beginning of a new chapter where intelligent data agents augment human expertise, delivering faster insights and more strategic outcomes for our clients.”

“Powering agents to read from and write to structured data enables enterprises to unlock tremendous value from AI, and it’s where precision matters most,” said Satyen Sangani , co-founder and CEO, at Alation. “With Agent Builder, we’re giving enterprises a way to move beyond prototypes and actually build agents that are accurate, governed, and enterprise-grade. This is how AI goes from experiments to production.”

Key Product Capabilities:

No-Code Development : Build agents with natural language prompts—no custom code required.

: Build agents with natural language prompts—no custom code required. Prebuilt Agents & Tools : Jumpstart development with Query, Catalog Search, Deep Research, and Dashboard agents, plus a library of ready-to-use tools.

: Jumpstart development with Query, Catalog Search, Deep Research, and Dashboard agents, plus a library of ready-to-use tools. Accuracy & Monitoring : Built-in evaluations, Q&A test sets, and custom judges help achieve greater than 90% accuracy before deployment.

: Built-in evaluations, Q&A test sets, and custom judges help achieve greater than 90% accuracy before deployment. Seamless & Flexible Integration : Connect to 100+ data sources, including Snowflake, Databricks, Tableau, and Power BI, and deploy via MCP or REST API.

: Connect to 100+ data sources, including Snowflake, Databricks, Tableau, and Power BI, and deploy via MCP or REST API. Security & Governance: Agents inherit fine-grained access controls from the Alation platform, ensuring compliance and trust .

Agents inherit fine-grained access controls from the Alation platform, ensuring compliance and trust Vendor Neutral: Enterprises can bring their own model to avoid vendor lock-in. Teams can use popular models like Claude, GPT, and Gemini, or bring their own.

“When we were evaluating Numbers Station as an acquisition target, we saw that their customers were reaching 90% accuracy with evaluation frameworks, and that was the key to moving from prototype to production,” said Deepesh Chourey , SVP Engineering at Alation. “Evaluations aren’t just a feature, they’re a differentiator between a demo that looks promising and an enterprise-ready system that customers can trust.”

The private beta of Alation Agent Builder is available today. Organizations interested in participating can contact Alation to join the beta program.

