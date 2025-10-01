Nexxen’s Curated Marketplace Enables Partners to Unlock New Value from Data for Smarter Curation

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the general availability of its Curated Marketplace solution. Curated Marketplace provides data owners, publishers, curators and agencies with the ability to monetize data assets over Nexxen’s premium supply. These tailored deals can deliver stronger, more measurable outcomes for buyers, while driving new demand for Nexxen’s publisher partners.

With Curated Marketplace, partners can seamlessly package, activate and monetize premium, data-driven private marketplace deals (“PMPs”) in two ways: by easily onboarding their first-party data to layer on top of Nexxen’s premium supply, or by accessing a variety of differentiated data sources through Nexxen’s data management platform (“DMP”), the Nexxen Data Platform. These include exclusive audience insights from Nexxen’s proprietary audience discovery tool, Nexxen’s proprietary TV Audience targeting segments – which blend data assets inclusive of automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data – and third-party data sources.

“Curated Marketplace is delivering on its goal to make curation simpler, smarter and more impactful for every side of the ecosystem,” said Tom Friedmann, VP/GM, Curated Marketplace, Nexxen. “By combining proprietary data with premium supply – and equipping partners with the tools they need to control, optimize and measure – we are helping them drive meaningful value at scale.”

Key benefits of Curated Marketplace include:

For data owners : Seamlessly integrate, package and monetize proprietary data, with advanced tools and granular reporting that turn data assets into strategic revenue drivers

: Seamlessly integrate, package and monetize proprietary data, with advanced tools and granular reporting that turn data assets into strategic revenue drivers For curators : Elevate curation efforts with an easy-to-use, self-service platform that provides premium inventory at scale, fast reporting and optimization tools, all supported by a service-first team

: Elevate curation efforts with an easy-to-use, self-service platform that provides premium inventory at scale, fast reporting and optimization tools, all supported by a service-first team For publishers : Unlock new levels of audience reach and sales engagement, while tapping into increased advertiser demand across premium, brand-safe inventory

: Unlock new levels of audience reach and sales engagement, while tapping into increased advertiser demand across premium, brand-safe inventory For retail media and commerce networks : Onboard proprietary and third-party data to deliver precise targeting and improved performance across omnichannel supply, with less signal loss

: Onboard proprietary and third-party data to deliver precise targeting and improved performance across omnichannel supply, with less signal loss For buyers and agencies: Drive client value by activating proprietary and third-party data across omnichannel supply, backed by flexible onboarding and curation expertise



"Our partnership with Nexxen combines the strength of their marketplace infrastructure with the power of Multilocal’s curation intelligence engine. This enables partners to transparently plan, activate and optimize data-driven deals across Nexxen's supply and data marketplace," said Zach Rosen, SVP, Business Development and Partnerships, Multilocal. "This partnership enables Nexxen's publisher partners to surface their inventory as premium, high-demand, data-enhanced packages, tapping into our global ecosystem of buyers and curators for smarter monetization at scale."

"We’re excited to partner with Nexxen to streamline supply-side curation with 33Across’s data and media activation intelligence, Glossary," said Paul Bell, President, 33Across. "Nexxen’s robust and intuitive platform coupled with Glossary’s proprietary data, media activation and optimization strategies gives buyers greater efficiency, impact and campaign performance."

"Transparent and straightforward curation is key to maintaining reach and relevance," said Ali Mack, Vice President of AdTech, Experian Marketing Services. "Nexxen’s Curated Marketplace makes it easy to utilize Audigent’s first-party audiences and Experian’s syndicated audiences with premium inventory, enabling advertisers and publishers to move from testing to outcomes faster. It’s a practical step forward for the ecosystem and a clear path to better results."

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Curated Marketplace offering and any benefits or insights associated with such activities as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s offerings and products and platforms including the Nexxen AI capabilities, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Management Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

