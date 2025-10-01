Pain Management Devices Market Size to Envision USD 19.10 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pain management devices market size was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 19.1 billion by 2034, rising at a 9.54% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global pain management devices market is driven by growing innovation and applications, along with the expanding healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of 48% share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the pain management devices market during the forecast period.

By product, the neurostimulation segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product, the radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By application, the neuropathic pain segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-use, the physiotherapy centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

What are the Pain Management Devices?

The pain management devices market is expanding due to the growth in the non-invasive devices, neuromodulation applications, and increasing demand for wearable medical devices, along with the integration of smart technologies like AI or IOT for personalized therapies. The pain management devices refer to the medical tools used to alleviate or control acute or chronic pain. They include various technologies such as far infrared radiation (FIR) devices, wearable pain relief devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and advanced therapeutic tools.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Pain Management Devices Market?

The growing opioid crisis is the major driver that is increasing the use of pain management devices to reduce the risk of opioid addiction or overdose. This, in turn, is increasing the demand and use of safer alternatives such as neurosimulation or radiofrequency ablation to alleviate the pain. The other factors, such as increasing geriatric population, awareness, surgical procedures, demand for minimally invasive techniques, and technological advancements, are other market drivers.

Pain Management Devices Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.41 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 19.1 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 9.54 % Leading Region North America share 48% Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Top Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Avanos Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Endo International plc, JOGO Health, LivaNova, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, Nevro Corp, Novartis AG, SPR Therapeutics, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zynex, Inc

What are the Key Drifts in the Pain Management Devices Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the development of various pain management devices.

In September 2025, Nalu Medical, Inc., which is a commercial-stage medical device company developing and commercializing neurostimulation solutions for patients with chronic intractable neuropathic pain was announced that it had received a commitment of up to $50 million in growth funding by Trinity Capital Inc.

In March 2025, a total of $13 million was secured in a Series A financing round by Nervonik. This funding will be used to expand the clinical trials, regulatory approvals, commercialization, and to enhance access to its innovative therapy as an alternative to traditional pain management.

In July 2025, a total of $56 million was received in Series D funding by Neuros Medical. This funding will be used to accelerate the U.S. launch of Altius®, which provides on-demand and non-opioid treatment for chronic post-amputation pain.

In January 2025, a successful closing of the $100 million financing was announced by Saluda Medical, Inc. This capital will be used to launch Evoke® System, which is a proprietary closed-loop, dose-control neuromodulation platform, as the first commercial application of the Company.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Pain Management Devices Market?

High costs act as a major challenge in the market, as it may limit the use of the pain management device. These devices require high upfront and maintenance costs, making them and their procedure costly, where limited reimbursement polices also make them expensive. Similarly, regulatory hurdles, patient compliance, and limited skilled personnel are other limitations of the market.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Pain Management Devices Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 48% in the market, due to growth in the patients with chronic pain, which increased the use of pain management devices as a non-opioid alternative. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure also increased the use of pain management devices by various hospitals and clinics, where growth in the healthcare investment increased their adoption rates. At the same time, companies also contributed to their growing R&D and launches. Moreover, the presence of reimbursement polices increased their use and made them more accessible. Thus, this, in turn, enhanced the market growth.

What Made Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing in the Pain Management Devices Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare, which in turn increases the investments and adoption of advanced pain management technologies. The growing population is increasing the incidence of diseases such as arthritis, cancer, diabetes, etc, which is increasing their demand. At the same time, the growing awareness and increasing services such as rehabilitation and physiotherapy are also increasing their use and are driving the demand for wearable devices. Therefore, all these advancements with the support of government initiatives are promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Neurostimulation Segment Dominate in the Pain Management Devices Market in 2024?

By product, the neurostimulation segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to its high efficacy. It also helped in reducing adherence to the opioid pain management solutions. It was also used for the management of chronic pain.

By product, the radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time. As it is a minimally invasive option, which provides quick recovery, its use is increasing, particularly for conditions such as arthritis and neck pain. It also provides long-term action and is affordable, which encourages its use.

By application analysis

What Made Neuropathic Pain the Dominant Segment in the Pain Management Devices Market in 2024?

By application, the neuropathic pain segment led the market in 2024, driven by its growing incidence. At the same time, growth in conditions like diabetes or cancer increased the demand for pain management devices for their chronic management. They were also used for the management of pain after surgeries.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years. Their growing cases are increasing the demand for pain management devices. They are also being used as an alternative to opioids and are driving their innovations.

By end-use analysis

How the Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominated the Pain Management Devices Market in 2024?

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, as the provided advanced pain management devices. At the same time, due to the large volume of patients, their use increased. They were also used in various departments and after surgeries.

By end-use, the physiotherapy centers segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time. The availability of advanced pain management technologies, devices, and specialties is attracting patients. Moreover, the high patient volume and surgeries are also increasing their use.

Recent Developments in the Pain Management Devices Market

In September 2025, an innovative cryoablation technology, that is the cryoXT™ device for the management of post-operative pain following amputation procedures, was launched by AtriCure Inc.

In April 2025, the Plum Solo ™ precision IV pump, which is a single-channel complement to the dual-channel Plum Duo ™ , developed by ICU Medical Inc., was announced to have received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. FDA.

precision IV pump, which is a single-channel complement to the dual-channel Plum Duo , developed by ICU Medical Inc., was announced to have received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. FDA. In February 2025, the BrainSense adaptive deep-brain stimulation (DBS) system and electrode identifier developed by Medtronic for the treatment of people with Parkinson’s disease were announced to have received U.S. FDA approval.



Pain Management Devices Market Key Players List

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Endo International plc

Avanos Medical

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation

JOGO Health

Nevro Corp

Zynex, Inc

LivaNova

SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

Novartis AG

Stryker Corporation

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Neurostimulation Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Sacral Neurostimulators Others

Radiofrequency Ablation Electrical Stimulators TENS Others

Analgesic Infusion Pumps Intrathecal Infusion Pumps External Infusion Pumps



By Application

Neuropathic

Cancer

Facial & Migraine

Musculoskeletal

Trauma

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Physiotherapy Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

