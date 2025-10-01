Axiad’s Enhanced Credential Lifecycle Automation Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiad, the identity security company delivering trusted identity at the speed of now, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that its flagship platform, Axiad Conductor, has been added to Carahsoft’s General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule. This contract addition streamlines procurement and accelerates deployment of phishing-resistant authentication across Government environments.

With Axiad’s availability on the GSA Schedule, agencies can acquire Axiad Conductor directly from Carahsoft and its reseller partners—simplifying procurement, supporting compliance and advancing Zero Trust initiatives. Axiad Conductor helps agencies meet key mandates, including OMB M-22-09, Executive Order 14028 and CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model, while reducing operational overhead.

Axiad Conductor automates the entire credential lifecycle—issuance, renewal, recovery and revocation—for PKI as a Service (PKIaaS), PIV/CAC-compatible credentials, FIDO2 and Derived PIV credentials. The cloud-native platform integrates with existing IAM, PKI, PAM and device-management investments across multiple software systems and hybrid infrastructures to lower costs and improve user experience.

Further underscoring its security posture, Axiad Conductor has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authority to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact Level, demonstrating alignment with rigorous Federal security requirements.

“Procurement speed and compliance are two of the biggest challenges agencies face,” said Bassam Al-Khalidi, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Axiad. “By making Axiad Conductor available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule and pairing that with our FedRAMP authorization, agencies gain a faster, more cost-effective path to phishing-resistant MFA, PKIaaS and automated credentialing that won’t slow down the mission.”

“Axiad’s addition to the GSA Schedule enables Government agencies to access critical credential lifecycle management solutions,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “The company’s platform helps agencies accelerate Zero Trust adoption, automate credential management and reduce identity risk across hybrid environments. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to strengthening this partnership with Axiad to expand the reach of Axiad Conductor for the Public Sector.”

Axiad’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Axiad@carahsoft.com. Explore Axiad’s solutions here.

Axiad is an identity security company tackling the critical threats posed by compromised credentials, which account for more than 70% of enterprise breaches. As human and non-human identities multiply across disparate systems, traditional IAM tools fall short, leaving organizations with fragmented visibility and significant security gaps. Axiad bridges this divide by uncovering hidden identity risks and credential vulnerabilities, providing actionable insights to strengthen security—without requiring a complete system overhaul. Axiad integrates seamlessly with existing IAM infrastructures, enabling organizations to shrink their attack surface and adopt phishing-resistant, strong authentication methods.

