BRUNT Workwear Sponsors TD Garden’s Bullgang, the Iconic Crew that Flips the Floor to Ice for the Boston Bruins

NORTH READING, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRUNT Workwear , the fastest growing boot and apparel brand for trade workers in America, today announced a new partnership as the Official Workwear Brand of the Boston Bruins, TD Garden, and the TD Garden Bullgang™, the arena’s legendary changeover crew that flips the venue from hockey to basketball and back again, and also builds and preps the rink, manages equipment and facilities, and handles general maintenance at TD Garden.

“The TD Garden Bullgang is one of the toughest, hardest-working crews in professional sports,” says Eric Girouard, founder and CEO of BRUNT Workwear. “We’re proud to have their backs this season, and to celebrate the workers behind the scenes of our hometown hockey team.”





“We’re excited to have BRUNT onboard as our Official Workwear Brand,” said Chris Johnson, Boston Bruins Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "It's always wonderful getting the opportunity to welcome a local company into the Bruins and TD Garden family, and we're looking forward to partnering with the BRUNT team to support the hard-working crew that makes hosting our events possible."

The 90-person Bullgang will wear a variety of BRUNT work boots and gear this season - tailored to the demands of their jobs - including co-branded apparel as part of their official crew uniform.

"It takes a lot of hard work to keep TD Garden running," says Joao Rebelo, Director of Operations at TD Garden. "It’s incredible to have a partner like BRUNT that really understands our team and the work we do, and has all the gear the team needs to stay comfortable and protected on the job."

In addition to partnering with the Boston Bruins, TD Garden, and the TD Garden Bullgang, BRUNT also recently announced a new sponsorship deal with Bruins defenseman and alternate captain, Charlie McAvoy. Charlie’s dad is a fourth generation plumber who has spent forty years building the family business.

“Growing up around my family’s plumbing business, I’ve always respected the kind of hard work that goes into a job done right, which is why teaming up with BRUNT felt like a natural fit,” said McAvoy. “BRUNT is about supporting people who show up every day and put in the work, just like the Bullgang does at TD Garden. The pride and care they put into their work is something every player notices and respects.”





These new partnerships come quickly on the heels of BRUNT’s recent announcement of their sponsorship of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, and the Gillette Stadium Field Crew, and builds on the brand’s multiple existing sports partnerships across the worlds of NASCAR, Off-Road, Snocross, and the Professional Bull Riders league.

About BRUNT Workwear

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. BRUNT's workwear lineup includes a range of waterproof, safety toe, and breathable boots for every worker, as well as a broad selection of apparel and accessories that are built to deliver performance and comfort on the job.

