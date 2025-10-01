Vivreau Expands Professional Filter Line with New PURITY HCHF Filters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivreau , North America’s leading sustainable water solution, is thrilled to announce today the launch of two new High Capacity High Flow (HCHF) hot and cold water filters. This launch marks another expansion of Vivreau’s Professional Filter lineup, enhancing its ability to serve as a one-stop shop supplier for curated water solutions. For customers, these new filters offer a reliable and sophisticated alternative to the leading brands, delivering both quality and performance.

Designed to meet the demanding needs of cafés and foodservice operators, these filters deliver high-capacity, high-flow performance, with a focus on exceptional water quality, operational efficiency, and equipment protection.

“As a leader in professional water solutions, we’re excited to expand our portfolio with these new filters,” said Anastasia Chovan, Certified Water Sommelier and Vice President of Sales at Vivreau Professional Filter. “With the PURITY HCHF Hot and Cold Filters, cafés and foodservice operators now have a reliable, USA-made alternative to leading brands, offering consistent water quality and better cost certainty in an evolving market.”

The addition of these filters positions Vivreau as a comprehensive provider for water filtration solutions. As competitors face rising costs and supply challenges, Vivreau is stepping in to provide a dependable, high-performing solution that reduces disruptions and ensures businesses can operate smoothly.

Designed for hot beverage and food preparation, the PURITY HCHF Hot Filter ensures bold coffee, fine tea, and perfectly steamed food. Its efficient filtration enhances flavor while protecting equipment from scale buildup. It is also compatible with most commercial ice machines.

The PURITY HCHF Cold Filter is the perfect companion for creating optimal ingredient water for cold brew. It guarantees superior water quality for an exceptional taste experience, and the high flow rate means it can keep up with the pace of busy operations.

Both filters feature tool-free installation and NSF certification for safety and quality. The compatible PURITY HCHF Filter Head also includes features like a built-in level, reversible flow capabilities, and a valve-in-head design for quick filter changes.

The PURITY HCHF Hot and Cold Filters are available now. To order, visit Vivreau and connect with a certified Vivreau distributor.

With these new offerings, Vivreau reinforces its commitment to providing innovative, sustainable water solutions for the food and beverage industry.

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. Through its innovative water dispensers and professional water filters, Vivreau makes fresh and tasty water easily accessible. All Vivreau filter solutions are designed to deliver excellent water quality, outstanding product safety and simple operation for diverse applications and water types. PURITY HCHF Cold and Hot Filters cater to a wide range of café, bakery, vending, and catering requirements.