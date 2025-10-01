Visory Health Delivers $790 Million in Savings on Critical Cardiovascular Medications

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families, and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, today announced that its solutions have saved Americans nearly $790 million on cardiovascular medications, benefiting over 1.5 million unique patients nationwide since their launch in March 2022. This significant financial relief directly addresses a major obstacle to receiving treatment, helping more individuals afford life-saving prescriptions for conditions like high cholesterol, a key factor in preventing heart attacks and strokes.

According to recent research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine , increasing access to cholesterol-lowering therapy could deliver a substantial impact on overall public health. The simulation study predicted that if all eligible U.S. adults received guideline-directed treatment for high cholesterol, it could annually prevent:

More than 39,000 deaths from heart attacks

Nearly 100,000 non-fatal heart attacks

Up to 65,000 strokes



In addition to saving the lives of many, the study states that resolving the “widespread underuse” of these crucial medications could lead to an estimated $25.3 billion reduction in annual healthcare expenditures. By reducing the cost of essential medications for heart health, patients are better equipped to adhere to their treatment plans, which can significantly lower their risk of devastating cardiovascular events.

"Heart disease has held the title as the leading cause of death for decades, so it’s essential to bring awareness to solutions that break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing affordable medications,” said Visory Health Chief Pharmacy Officer Rebecca Irvin, Pharm.D. "We’re dedicated to continuing our work towards a future where financial considerations do not prevent Americans from accessing the medications they need to live healthier, longer lives.”

Savings on commonly prescribed statins, such as atorvastatin (generic for Lipitor), rosuvastatin (generic for Crestor) and simvastatin (generic for Zocor), are consistently available through Visory Health’s prescription discount card, ensuring patients can access them without financial strain.

Using Visory Health's free prescription discount card, patients can compare medication costs at over 37,000 pharmacies nationwide, including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix, Walgreens and more. This gives patients a clearer view of prices and more options for affordable treatment when using insurance is not possible or cost-effective.

"When you understand the weight families carry in managing chronic health conditions, it becomes clear that the status quo isn’t good enough,” said Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health. “Achieving true health equity means not just innovating technology but also thoughtfully improving the systems that shape access for so many.”

With Visory Health, patients can receive up to 80% off their medication costs by downloading the Visory Health app in the App Store or Google Play Store and adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those without access to a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the “Rx Savings Card” page on Visory Health’s website .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, has access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers' money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 37,000 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

