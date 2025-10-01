Glass Launches Glass Pay: Pioneering a New Era of Public Sector Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass , the Silicon Valley GovTech company revolutionizing how governments buy and operate, today announced the launch of Glass Pay , the first intelligent payment platform built specifically for governments and the public sector. With Glass Pay, Glass is entering the public payments arena to rewrite how the largest buyers in the world move money—bringing speed, compliance, and efficiency to a system long constrained by outdated, manual processes.

Every year, governments and public institutions process millions of small-dollar, one-off, and tail-spend payments. These transactions are currently managed through fragmented and outdated systems, forcing finance teams to handle the same volume of paperwork, compliance checks, and administrative tasks for a $1,000 transaction as they do for a $50,000 one. The result is endless delays, heavy workloads, compliance risks, and millions of dollars in lost public value. Glass Pay is built to erase these inefficiencies and deliver a new era of efficient payments for the public sector.





Glass Pay is built as a lightweight SaaS platform that automates and centralizes payments. By consolidating the entire payment lifecycle into a single system, Glass Pay provides an unprecedented level of compliance, transparency, and speed. It enables agencies to issue payments across purchase cards, ACH, bulk transfers, and international wires, while also managing requester, admin, and payee workflows in one place. Vendors are seamlessly onboarded, completing their banking and tax information through a simple portal that automatically collects W-9 forms for domestic payments and W-8BEN forms for international ones. Once onboarded, vendors receive their funds quickly and securely, without the need for error-prone manual entry into ERP or vendor management systems.

Beyond payments and onboarding, Glass Pay is designed for government compliance from the ground up. It is hosted on cloud infrastructure verified for public agencies and higher education, fully adheres to federal Section 508 accessibility standards, and integrates seamlessly with ERP and e-procurement systems such as ESM, EqualLevel, and JAGGAER. It supports single sign-on for agencies and can be customized with institutional branding, personalized registration portals, and notifications. Government teams also benefit from live chat, hotline, email support, and a training and resources hub that ensures finance staff and agency personnel are equipped to adopt the system with ease.

Glass Pay launched its first partnership with Iowa State University (ISU) , a pioneering partner now processing thousands of small-dollar payments annually through the platform. With an annual tail-spend payment budget of more than $840,000, ISU faced the challenge of processing thousands of small transactions that carried the same compliance burden as large-scale purchases. Glass Pay has transformed this experience, allowing ISU’s finance team to process payments digitally and eliminate redundant manual work.

“As of June 30th, we transitioned to Glass Pay. This change aims to enhance the efficiency and convenience of our payment system for individuals. We are also increasing the dollar amount of allowed payments from $2,000 to $5,000. Glass Pay offers several advantages that will benefit both the university and the individuals being paid: 1) Improved User Experience: Glass Pay provides a more intuitive and user-friendly interface, making the registration and payment process smoother, and 2) Faster Payments: Glass Pay's streamlined process allows for quicker payment processing, reducing wait times for recipients.” — Iowa State University

Glass Pay is the second product in Glass’ pioneering portfolio, following the success of G-Commerce , the company’s flagship e-commerce marketplace for public procurement. Together, these platforms position Glass at the forefront of public sector procurement modernization.

Glass already supports more than 17,000 public sector users and over 120 government agencies, and its platforms have processed more than $7.5 million in transactions. Glass has been competitively awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration for its Commercial Platforms Program , named an Open Contracting Champion, and selected as one of the Top 10 GovTech Solutions by GovCIO.

“Glass Pay replaces legacy processes with a modern, cloud-native payment infrastructure—automating compliance, orchestrating multiple payment rails, and eliminating manual bottlenecks. We are engineering the new backbone of how public money moves, giving government agencies the ability to reallocate resources where they create the greatest impact”, added Gerardo Mateo , Head of Product for Glass Pay and COO at Glass.

The opportunity for impact is massive. Public sector entities around the world lose billions of dollars each year to inefficiencies in payment operations. By orchestrating and streamlining these payments, Glass Pay allows governments and public sector agencies to maximize their budgets, reduce compliance risks, and redirect resources to mission-critical programs that directly benefit our communities.

With Glass Pay, governments are entering a future where vendors get paid with built-in compliance, finance teams operate with unprecedented efficiency, and public institutions finally have a modern architecture for maximizing public money.

