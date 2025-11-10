Glass Officially Launches the City of South San Francisco’s Government E-Commerce Platform — a First for Silicon Valley





Glass has officially launched the City of South San Francisco’s Government E-Commerce Platform , a next-generation public procurement solution powered by G-Commerce , Glass’ flagship marketplace technology built exclusively for governments. This marks a major first for our platform in the Silicon Valley region, positioning South San Francisco as a regional leader in digital innovation and inclusive, ultra-local procurement.

Launched in partnership with the City’s Economic & Community Development Department, the new platform modernizes how South San Francisco buys from local vendors. It centralizes small-purchase procurement, fuels transparency, and expands economic opportunity by connecting City departments directly with small, local, and sustainable businesses across the community.

The platform is a first-of-its-kind government e-commerce solution designed to unify everyday procurement transactions into a single, easy-to-use digital platform. Built with compliance and usability at its core, it enables City staff to discover, compare, and purchase from approved local suppliers while automating approvals, tracking spending, and ensuring adherence to policy thresholds, all within one secure interface.

Through its partnership with Glass, the City of South San Francisco is transforming procurement into a strategic driver for economic inclusion and small-business growth to support the local economy.

Following an initial pilot phase, the platform has already demonstrated early adoption and results. Over the past several months, 11 South San Francisco-based businesses have joined the marketplace, offering more than 376 products and services available for direct purchase by City departments. This early progress represents a critical step toward the City’s broader goal of expanding procurement access to its network of more than 2,800 registered local businesses. The pilot period is validating the platform’s potential to simplify purchasing processes, empower small businesses to compete for government sales, and foster stronger collaboration between City staff and the local business community.

“South San Francisco has strong support for local small businesses. Through our economic development initiatives, the City wants to increase small business opportunities for e-commerce and government procurement.” — Ernesto Lucero , Economic Development Manager, City of South San Francisco.

The platform also includes a Digital Business Directory, a public-facing resource that allows buyers to easily search, discover, and support local businesses. The directory is seamlessly integrated with the e-commerce platform, creating a single digital environment where verified South San Francisco businesses can showcase their products, highlight certifications, and be directly discovered by government buyers. As part of this effort, Glass introduced the “Verified South San Francisco Business” tag and label—a designation that identifies companies actively registered and transacting with the City. Each verified profile includes business classifications such as Asian Pacific American-owned, and women-owned, helping departments meet supplier diversity goals and align spending with the City’s values of equity, inclusion, and sustainability.

With this launch, the City of South San Francisco becomes one of the first cities in Silicon Valley to align its procurement program with economic development objectives. By digitalizing its procurement processes through G-Commerce, the City is reducing administrative overhead, expanding vendor participation, and setting a new precedent for data-driven, inclusive procurement in Silicon Valley.

“Through this partnership, we’re helping South San Francisco make every purchase count—not only for operational efficiency but for local impact. By connecting City buyers directly to verified local businesses, we’re transforming procurement into an engine of economic growth and community resilience”, said Anthony Rivas , Chief Supply Officer at Glass.

Built on Glass’ secure cloud infrastructure, the G-Commerce platform provides City staff with a modern, intuitive interface accessible from any device. It includes departmental spend analytics, and real-time reporting dashboards that deliver visibility into top vendors, categories, and environmentally preferred products. Meanwhile, small businesses gain a digital storefront that exposes them to government buyers year-round, without the barriers of complex RFPs or manual paperwork.

With this milestone, South San Francisco joins a growing network of government innovators leveraging Glass technology to modernize their procurement infrastructure and maximize public investment.

