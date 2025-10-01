EdgeMode and SUB1 Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Data Center Projects in Europe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a leading innovator in digital infrastructure and high-performance data center solutions and SUB1 DCS Ltd, a next generation data center developer, today announce a strategic partnership for the accelerated growth of EdgeMode’s state-of-the-art data centers in Europe.

Both companies are focused on the development of energy-efficient data centers that are delivered in a flexible way to suit the requirements of next generation customers in an AI-powered world and the unique hosting needs of high-performance compute infrastructure.

Under the agreement, SUB1 will partner with EdgeMode to offer capacity in Sweden and Spain to its customers, to provide design and delivery expertise, and to introduce sources of capital.

Commenting on the announcement, Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, said: "This partnership with SUB1 positions EdgeMode to capture growing demand for sustainable, high-performance data center capacity in key European markets. With SUB1’s deep market knowledge, relationships, and track record in data center delivery, we are confident in their ability to accelerate client engagement, and unlock significant value in expansion territories.”

In response, Dominic Rumsey, CEO of SUB1, replied: "We are excited to announce this partnership with EdgeMode as we share their ambitions for growth. Sweden is fast becoming one of the most desirable data center markets in the world and this partnership will yield some of the best AI capacity in the region. Spain is also surging and we’re delighted to expand our footprint in the Iberian Peninsula too. Both our customers and our partners will benefit greatly from this announcement and we look forward to working with the EdgeMode team.”

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world’s most demanding compute workloads.

About SUB1

SUB1 is a new class of data centre developer, specialising in creating sustainable and highly efficient capacity for AI, Cloud and Wholesale infrastructure. SUB1 understands technical and commercial viability, and designs every project to maximise operational benefit. We only ever present sites to the market that have power, planning and property secured. Our sites are available as shell and core (with an option for fully fitted) to lease or purchase outright.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

