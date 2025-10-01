Check Point Software to Announce 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on October 28, 2025. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir .

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

©2025 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved