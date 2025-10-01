Strata Identity Expands Canadian Presence with New Toronto Office

BOULDER, Colo. and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Identity , the Identity Orchestration company, today announced the opening of a new office in Toronto. This expansion builds on its already strong Canadian presence, with nearly 35% of employees based in the country. The announcement reinforces Strata’s position as a truly binational company with headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, and offices in Vancouver and now Toronto.

“Canada has been part of Strata’s DNA since day one,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “With Toronto joining Boulder and Vancouver as key hubs, we’re proud to deepen our commitment to Canada, strengthen our engineering and product teams with world-class talent, and be closer to some of our largest customers in the region.”

The addition of a Toronto location underscores Strata’s commitment to creating people-first workplaces across North America. The Toronto office will initially grow Strata’s engineering and product teams by tapping into the city’s globally recognized talent pool. Plans are also in motion to expand sales and other roles to support the company’s future growth.

Toronto is home to several of Strata’s largest customers and a dense concentration of financial services firms, making it a strategic location to strengthen partnerships and expand its Canadian market presence. Its proximity to major U.S. East Coast hubs such as New York and Boston also positions Toronto as an ideal bridge for supporting customers across North America.

As the tech hub of Canada, Toronto rivals leading U.S. cities for talent and innovation. It is home to some of the world’s largest technology companies, a thriving startup scene, and top universities. Beyond business, Toronto is a dynamic, multicultural city that offers employees and their families an exceptional quality of life.

Strata Identity enables organizations to orchestrate and modernize human and agent identities without disrupting existing infrastructure while maintaining a frictionless user experience. By decoupling identity from applications, Strata's Maverics platform unifies SSO, can rationalize redundant IdPs, and ensures continuous access during outages via IdP failover. It enables organizations to extend Zero Trust controls across human, machine, and autonomous AI identities.

Led by CEO Eric Olden, co-author of the SAML standard, Strata also created the Identity Query Language ( IDQL ) and open-source Hexa project to help standardize multi-cloud identity management. Learn more at Strata.io and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

