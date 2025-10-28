Strata Identity Wins 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Award for AI Agent Identity Management

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Identity , the Identity Orchestration company, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Best Identity Management for AI Agents by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security publication.

The award recognizes Strata’s leadership in addressing one of cybersecurity’s newest and fastest-growing risks: the explosion of AI agent identities across the enterprise. As generative AI tools and autonomous systems become embedded into business workflows, traditional identity systems, built for humans, lack the ability to provide the visibility or governance required to secure agentic AI.





“AI agents are the next chapter of enterprise identity. They think, act, and interact autonomously, but most organizations have no way to track their creation, activity, or decommissioning,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “Our orchestration-based approach gives security teams a unified, policy-driven way to manage these agents alongside human identities, so innovation doesn’t come at the cost of control.”

Identity Orchestration for AI Agents

Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration for AI Agents extends the company’s identity fabric to automatically govern AI agents with the same rigor applied to human users. This orchestration-based approach enforces Zero Trust controls across human and autonomous AI identities, allowing security teams to:

Authenticate AI agents dynamically at runtime, establishing secure, temporary trust relationships that eliminate the risks of static credentials.



at runtime, establishing secure, temporary trust relationships that eliminate the risks of static credentials. Apply policy-based access controls that adapt to context and risk level, with optional human approval for sensitive actions to maintain oversight without slowing productivity.



that adapt to context and risk level, with optional human approval for sensitive actions to maintain oversight without slowing productivity. Provision and retire agent identities automatically across any environment, ensuring credentials are rotated, expired, and assigned according to ownership and compliance requirements.



across any environment, ensuring credentials are rotated, expired, and assigned according to ownership and compliance requirements. Gain end-to-end visibility into human and agent interactions through real-time telemetry and unified reporting, strengthening auditability, risk analysis, and incident response.

“AI agent identities are already multiplying faster than human identities ever did,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Strata’s approach to governing agent lifecycles is a powerful example of how innovation in identity management can stay ahead of new risks without slowing adoption.”

Pioneering a New Frontier for Identity Security

The recognition from CDM underscores Strata’s continued innovation in helping enterprises modernize identity without rewriting applications or replacing legacy systems. The company’s identity orchestration platform acts as an abstraction layer, connecting existing identity providers, apps, and policies into a single fabric that spans clouds, protocols, and architectures.

As enterprises adopt AI and multi-cloud strategies, this orchestration-based model allows identity systems to evolve without disruption, ensuring continuity, compliance, and security across hybrid environments.

