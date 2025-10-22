Strata Identity Recognized by Gartner® as a Sample Vendor for Agentic Identities in Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Identity , the Identity Orchestration company, today announced Gartner has named it as a Sample Vendor in the Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid report, published September 17, 2025. Strata was recognized in the Agentic Identities category.

According to the report, “Agentic identities are unique, verifiable, and manageable digital identities assigned to AI agents that perceive, reason, and act autonomously to achieve specific goals. These agents are emerging as a new class of user within enterprise systems, necessitating rigorous identity treatment that combines foundational governance policies with enforcement by specialized products.”

“We believe being recognized as a Sample Vendor by Gartner in the Agentic Identities category supports Strata’s vision that identity must evolve to keep pace with the rise of AI agents,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “As AI-driven systems gain autonomy and scale, enterprises will need identity orchestration that can extend zero trust principles and life cycle management to these new agentic identities.”

The report also highlights the challenges organizations face: “Traditional cybersecurity and IAM frameworks are currently inadequate to manage the unique risks posed by dynamic, ephemeral, and delegated AI agents. As agentic AI providers gain further adoption, security providers will have to develop novel agentic identity solutions that can keep pace and secure agentic systems. The fundamental rearchitecture of IAM life cycles and security controls to treat agents as ‘new entities,’ or hybrid entities, is a significant undertaking.”

Strata’s Maverics treats every AI agent as a first-class identity, with the same rigor as human users, to provide zero-trust governance. This approach treats every agent action as a policy-enforced, observable, and auditable event in real-time. Strata issues short-lived, scoped credentials at runtime; enforcing fine-grained, policy-as-code authorization, including human-in-the-loop approval for sensitive actions. The Maverics’ identity-aware, MCP-native proxy enforces policy without requiring changes to existing apps or microservices.

Adoption of agentic identities is expected to accelerate quickly. Gartner notes, “By 2026, 40% of enterprise apps will be integrated with task-specific agents, up from less than 5% now. This will necessitate advanced security for agentic identities to be able to scale these agentic systems.”

About Strata Identity

Strata Identity enables organizations to orchestrate and modernize human and agent identities without disrupting existing infrastructure while maintaining a frictionless user experience. By decoupling identity from applications, Strata's Maverics platform unifies SSO, can rationalize redundant IdPs, and ensures continuous access during outages via IdP failover. It enables organizations to extend Zero Trust controls across human, machine, and autonomous AI identities.

Led by CEO Eric Olden, co-author of the SAML standard, Strata also created the Identity Query Language ( IDQL ) and open-source Hexa project to help standardize multi-cloud identity management. Learn more at Strata.io and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

