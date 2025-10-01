Liver Health Supplements Market Outlook : Projected to Exceed USD 3.11 Billion by 2032 with a 12.8 % CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global Liver Health Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.34 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.11 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2025 to 2032. This notable growth is driven by rising consumer awareness of liver health and the increasing global incidence of liver-related diseases. In addition, the growing shift toward natural and herbal supplements is further accelerating market demand, positioning it as a promising segment within the dietary supplements industry.

Global Liver Health Supplements Market Key Takeaways

Global demand for liver health supplements is poised to increase at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2032.

Herbal supplements are expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for a prominent market share of 42.3% share in 2025.

Tablets are anticipated to hold nearly one-third of the global liver health supplements market share by 2025.

Plant-based liver health supplements are projected to account for 23.2% of the global market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is set to retain its market dominance.

Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for liver health supplement companies over the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Liver Diseases Augmenting Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest liver health supplements market analysis outlines major factors driving market growth. Increasing prevalence of liver diseases is one such prominent growth driver.

There has been a surge in cases of liver diseases like cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and hepatitis. For instance, according to The LANCET, NAFLD affects about 32.4% of people worldwide. This surge in liver diseases is boosting demand for liver health supplements.

People consume various supplements to support liver function. This high spending on preventive and supportive health solutions is expected to boost growth of the liver health supplements market during the assessment period.

Lack of Clinical Evidence and Counterfeit Products Limiting Market Growth

The global liver health supplements market outlook remains optimistic. However, lack of robust clinical evidence and penetration of counterfeit products might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

There is a lack of clinical validation about efficacy and safety of liver health supplements in humans. This makes healthcare professionals hesitant to recommend them and consumers sceptical, thereby reducing the overall liver health supplements market demand.

Moreover, there is an increase in counterfeit liver health supplement products in the market. This could reduce consumer confidence as well as hamper liver health supplements market growth in the coming years.

Rising Interest in Preventive Healthcare Creating Growth Prospects

There is a notable shift towards preventive healthcare in the contemporary world, with consumers increasingly adopting dietary supplements to maintain liver health. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for liver health supplement manufacturers during the assessment period.

More consumers are thinking ahead, preferring to maintain or boost their wellness and organ (including liver) function rather than waiting until illness. This trend is expected to boost sales of liver health supplements in the coming years.

Emerging Liver Health Supplements Market Trends

Rising consumer preference for natural and herbal products is a key growth-shaping trend in the liver health supplements market. Today, more and more consumers prefer botanicals like milk thistle and dandelion root as they are perceived as safer and more sustainable alternatives to synthetic medications. This is expected to boost market growth during the forthcoming period.

Aging population is contributing to increased liver health supplement sales. Liver function tends to decline with age, making older people more susceptible to liver damage or disease. This demographic shift widens the market for liver support supplements.

Innovation in liver health supplements is driving global adoption. Improved bioavailability, multi-ingredient blends, and more palatable formats like gummies are enhancing consumer convenience as well as compliance, leading to increased sales.

Expansion of e-commerce and online retail is making liver health supplements more accessible to a wider customer base. Rising sales of liver health supplements through these online platforms are expected to boost the target market throughout the assessment period.

Analyst’s View

“The global liver health supplements industry is set to grow rapidly, owing to rising incidence of liver diseases, growing preventive healthcare trend, increasing adoption of herbal liver supplements, and ongoing product innovations, said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Liver Health Supplements Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Epidemic



Description: WHO recognized NAFLD as the leading liver disease. Impact: This is driving consumer awareness as well as demand for preventive liver health supplements worldwide. Technological Advancements in Bioavailability and Personalization Description: Nano-encapsulation technology is improving absorption. Impact: This is creating product differentiation and supporting premium pricing for advanced formulations. Lifestyle and Demographic Shifts Post-COVID Description: Health consciousness and the focus on immunity in the contemporary world are increasing significantly. Impact: This is expanding the market beyond liver concerns into general wellness and detoxification.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the liver health supplements market report:

Gaia Herbs

Himalaya Wellness

Herbalife

Thorne HealthTech

Garden of Life

NOW Foods

Jarrow Formulas

Nature’s Way (Schwabe North America)

Life Extension

Pharmavite (Nature Made)

Solgar

Blackmores

NaturesPlus

Swisse (H&H Group)

Amway (Nutrilite)



Key Developments

In June 2024, Gaia Herbs announced the launch of new Milk Thistle gummies for liver support. These gummies are designed to make liver support easier as well as more convenient for daily us

In March 2024, the FDA approved Rezdiffra (resmetirom), the first drug for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is approved for adults with NASH who have moderate to advanced liver scarring.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Herbal Supplements Vitamin and Mineral Supplements Combination Supplements Others (Amino Acid/Probiotics Supplements, etc.)

Dosage Form Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Tablets Capsules Powders Softgels Liquids and Syrup

Ingredient Source Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Plant-Based Animal-Based Synthetic

Function Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Detoxification Support Liver Regeneration and Repair Digestive Health Support Fatty Liver and Cholesterol Management Alcohol-Related Liver Care General Wellness and Preventive Care

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Adults Pediatric Geriatric

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Pharmacies and Drug Stores Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Health and Specialty Stores Online Retail/E-commerce

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



