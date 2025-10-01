The SBB Research Group Foundation Names September 2025 Grant Finalists: Enriching Partnerships for Early Learning, Invest for Kids, EZRA Multi-Service Center

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the September 2025 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Enriching Partnership for Early Learning (Elgin, IL) fosters a collaborative and equitable early childhood system across the Greater Elgin Area, connecting families to essential resources and supporting children under five in their development, learning, and lifelong success.





(Elgin, IL) fosters a collaborative and equitable early childhood system across the Greater Elgin Area, connecting families to essential resources and supporting children under five in their development, learning, and lifelong success. EZRA Multi-Service Center (Chicago, IL) helps secure, strengthen, and stabilize individuals and families struggling to meet their basic needs. Their mission is to empower individuals to reach their highest potential in self-reliance, meaningful social connection, and overall quality of life.





(Chicago, IL) helps secure, strengthen, and stabilize individuals and families struggling to meet their basic needs. Their mission is to empower individuals to reach their highest potential in self-reliance, meaningful social connection, and overall quality of life. Invest for Kids (Chicago, IL) empowers Chicago youth from under-resourced communities by funding high-impact programs and initiatives that promote education, leadership, and career development, building pathways to opportunity and long-term success.

