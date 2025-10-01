Green Hydrogen Market Growing at 36.35% CAGR by 2030, Led by Europe, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 1, 2025 - The green hydrogen market is emerging as a critical enabler in global energy transition, offering sustainable solutions for industries, power generation, and transportation. According to Mordor Intelligence, the green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, with volumes expected to increase from 0.45 million tons in 2025 to 2.14 million tons by 2030, representing a robust CAGR of 36.35% over the forecast period. Europe stands out as the fastest-growing region, fueled by strong policy support, industrial decarbonization mandates, and large-scale renewable integration. As production capacity accelerates worldwide, green hydrogen is emerging as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition, offering sustainable pathways for heavy industry, power generation, and mobility applications.

Emerging Trends in the Green Hydrogen Market

Expansion of renewable-powered electrolysis projects across Asia-Pacific and Europe

Governments and private developers are accelerating the deployment of large-scale solar- and wind-powered electrolyzers, enabling cost-competitive hydrogen production and positioning these regions as global leaders in renewable integration.

Increasing collaborations between energy companies and technology providers to scale production

Strategic partnerships are emerging to pool expertise, finance, and infrastructure, with joint ventures focused on advancing electrolyzer efficiency, reducing costs, and building a resilient hydrogen supply chain.

Rising demand from industrial clusters aiming for net-zero targets

Steelmakers, chemical producers, and refineries are turning to green hydrogen as a viable pathway to decarbonize operations and comply with tightening carbon regulations across Europe, North America, and Asia.



Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Alkaline Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolysis

By End-user Industry

Refining

Chemicals

Iron and Steel

Transportation

Other End-user Industries (Power Generation, Glass, Semiconductors)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Major Players in the Green Hydrogen Industry

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

BP PLC

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

China Three Gorges Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Engie SA

Fortescue Future Industries

Green Hydrogen International Corp.

Iberdrola SA

Intercontinental Energy

ITM Power PLC

Lhyfe SA

Linde PLC

McPhy Energy S.A.

Nel

Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Orsted A/S

Plug Power Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell PLC

Siemens Energy AG

thyssenkrupp nucera

Tidewater Renewables Ltd.

Uniper SE

Yara





Regional Dynamics Driving the Green Hydrogen Market

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025 with nearly half the global share, driven by China’s cost-effective electrolyzer exports and India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting large-scale output by 2030. Japan and South Korea are also building import infrastructure to secure supply chains.

Europe is the fastest-growing region, advancing above 50% CAGR, supported by over EUR 5 billion in funding. Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands are spearheading projects that link renewables with hydrogen hubs, ensuring strong policy and infrastructure alignment.

Other Regions such as the United States, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia add significant momentum. U.S. tax credits enhance project viability, Brazil is developing coastal export terminals, and Saudi Arabia’s NEOM integrates renewable energy with gigawatt-scale electrolyzers for global supply.

