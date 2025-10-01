SPIRIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Spirit (FLYYQ) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:FLYYQ) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit securities between May 28, 2025 and August 29, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until December 1, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, after reorganization due to bankruptcy on April 29. 2025, Spirit's common stock was approved for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "FLYY." Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) Spirit was at substantial risk of being unable to meet certain of its debt and other financial obligations; (ii) Spirit was also at substantial risk of being forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection within a mere matter of months; and (iii) accordingly, defendants had overstated enhancements to Spirit's financial condition, liquidity, and overall business and operations, while simultaneously downplaying the negative impacts of adverse market conditions on the same.





On August 29, 2025, Spirit issued a press release disclosing that "the Company has filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York" and that "[t]he [Company's] shares are expected to be cancelled and have no value as part of Spirit's restructuring." On the next trading day, September 2, 2025, the NYSE suspended trading of Spirit's common stock. Following the foregoing disclosures and developments, Spirit's stock price fell $0.71 per share, or 58.2%, to close at $0.51 per share on September 3, 2025—the first day that the Company's common stock began trading on the over-the-counter ("OTC") market under the ticker symbol "FLYYQ."



Next Steps:

