Blink Charging Awarded Contract to Develop EV Charging Infrastructure for City of Richmond

Bowie, Md., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has been awarded a contract by the City of Richmond for a state of the art network of EV charging stations.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the City of Richmond’s efforts to expand convenient and reliable EV infrastructure for its residents, fleet operators, and visitors — ensuring long-term sustainability, flexibility, and innovation in alignment with the city’s climate goals.

Blink, along with four other selected vendors, will be responsible for collaboratively helping provide public charging solutions for residents and visitors to the area.

Under the awarded agreement, Blink would work with the City of Richmond to identify and deploy critical EV infrastructure throughout the city. Additionally, the contract includes related services such as site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.

“We’re excited to work with the City of Richmond to bring convenient, innovative EV charging solutions,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink’s President and CEO. “As the need for chargers in Richmond continues to grow, we look forward to the opportunity to develop additional sites in the greater Richmond area. It’s rewarding to have a direct role in enhancing the EV driver experience in the region. We are grateful for the city’s trust and our shared vision.”

“As part of the City of Richmond’s commitment to the net zero strategies outlined in the RVAgreen Climate Equity Action Plan 2030, we are excited to have the solutions offered by Blink available to us as we create a thriving and sustainably built environment,” said Dawn Oleksy, Energy Program Manager, City of Richmond.

