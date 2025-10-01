Broadcast Management Group Celebrates 20 Years in Washington, DC with Open House and Launch of New Cloud-Based Network Operations Center

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG) hosted a full-day open house and evening networking celebration on Thursday, September 25th, marking two significant milestones: the company’s 20th anniversary in Washington, DC, and the official launch of its new cloud-based Network Operations Center (NOC).

The event welcomed leaders and innovators from across the media, tech, sports, government, nonprofit, and live production sectors, coming together to explore the future of broadcast operations—and grow the industry together in the DMV region.

Held at BMG’s new Washington Broadcast Center in Upper Northwest DC, the day featured:

Guided tours of the company's production hub, including its tech center, REMI trucks, and the BMG Cloud Control Center™, which was specifically designed to support client facilities across the United States.



Live demos of BMG's REMI workflow and cloud-powered NOC in action



Hands-on trainings and showcases from BMG's top vendor partners: Grass Valley, LiveU, Zero Density, and The Famous Group.





“Guests had the opportunity to connect directly with BMG engineers and project leaders, witnessing firsthand how the company delivers next-generation solutions to clients across broadcast, enterprise video, and live events " said Frank Slany, Director of Broadcast Operations of Broadcast Management Group.

As the sun set, the space transformed into a vibrant celebration of BMG’s two decades in DC—complete with great music, industry-leading conversation, and craft cocktails courtesy of Chacho Spirits, located just upstairs.

“This wasn’t just about showcasing technology,” said Todd Mason, CEO of BMG. “It was about strengthening the DC broadcast community, connecting passionate people, and investing in the future of production talent right here in the city we’ve always called home.”

