Broadcast Management Group Launches State-of-the-Art Broadcast Master Control, Transmissions, and Playout Center

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG), a leading provider of managed broadcast and production services, today announced the official launch of its new Broadcast Master Control, Transmissions, and Playout Center, a next-generation facility designed to deliver 24/7 operational support for broadcast networks, OTT platforms, FAST channels, and enterprise clients.

The new center, located within BMG’s flagship Network Operations Center (NOC) and BMG Cloud Control Center™ in Washington, D.C., integrates Master Control, Transmission Services, Media Asset Management, and Channel Playout within a fully redundant, cloud-connected environment. “This new facility represents a major step forward in how we support our clients,” said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. “Our mission is to give broadcasters and content owners scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient tools to manage their operations in real time—without the limitations of traditional infrastructure. We are happy to be expanding our partnership with Grass Valley’s AMPP, a cloud-based production platform, by adding Playout X to our existing Framelight X MAM system.”

The BMG Master Control and Playout Center provides:

24/7 Channel Origination & Monitoring – supporting linear, OTT, and FAST channels.

– supporting linear, OTT, and FAST channels. Fully Redundant Transmission Services – via satellite, fiber, and IP delivery paths.

– via satellite, fiber, and IP delivery paths. Integrated Media Asset Management (MAM) – enabling content to ingest, storage, versioning, and live editing of growing files.

– enabling content to ingest, storage, versioning, and live editing of growing files. Cloud-Based Control & Failover – ensuring seamless continuity and reliability for mission-critical broadcast operations.

– ensuring seamless continuity and reliability for mission-critical broadcast operations. Sustainable Infrastructure – designed to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint through virtualized control environments.





The new hub expands BMG’s growing network of connected facilities in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, allowing content to be produced, managed, and transmitted from anywhere through the company’s cloud-based REMI infrastructure. BMG’s Network Operations Center also provides a number of tier one REMI control rooms, studios and is host to a number of client-connected facilities around the country. BMG has facilities in DC and Las Vegas that house REMI mobile Units and event support equipment.

“Whether it’s a global broadcast network, a corporate OTT channel, or a live event, clients can now originate, monitor, and distribute content with a fraction of the traditional overhead,” added Mohammad Ataya, Director of Media Asset Management and Master Control Services. “This launch solidifies BMG’s position at the forefront of modern broadcast operations.” The center will support both BMG’s internal productions and its growing roster of managed service clients, furthering the company’s mission to deliver innovation, reliability, and operational excellence to the media and entertainment industry.

About Broadcast Management Group (BMG)

Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is a global leader in broadcast production and media technology, providing end-to-end solutions for networks, enterprises, OTT platforms, and FAST channels. Powered by the BMG Cloud Control Center™, BMG delivers scalable, secure, and sustainable broadcast operations through its network of production hubs and Network Operations Center in Washington, D.C., the company also has operations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas.

Suzanne Kennedy

Director of Media Relations

skennedy@broadcastmgmt.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e252a003-2b75-4e93-89fb-ae153dc4d2f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f57bf489-7330-4354-90d4-a2a39c10d245