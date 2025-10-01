Led by Moms: Momcozy Celebrates the Success of Its “Cozy by You” Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , the world’s No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand, celebrated the successful completion of its “Cozy by You” Brand Day campaign, a nationwide initiative that elevated the voices of mothers and addressed the critical matter of maternal comfort during and after pregnancy.

By amplifying the voices and experiences of mothers across the U.S., the campaign reaffirmed Momcozy’s position as a brand led by moms, for moms and highlighted its commitment to making every stage of motherhood more supported and comfortable.

Spotlighting the Comfort Gap

At the heart of Cozy by You was a focus on the comfort gap - the physical and emotional needs of mothers that often go unrecognized. Through both online and offline activations, the campaign created spaces for mothers to share their experiences, celebrate their resilience, and connect with one another.

With the Cozy Gap giveaway (September 9–21) on Instagram and Facebook, Momcozy opened the floor for mothers to share the everyday challenges of motherhood in an effort to shed light on the gap between expectations and realities that too often goes unseen. Each day, one mother was selected to receive a curated gift bundle, and by the end of the two-week initiative, more than 300 participants had joined the conversation. The campaign generated heartfelt stories and user-driven contributions, reinforcing Momcozy’s mantra that every voice matters and deserves to be heard.

The campaign also came to life in San Diego on September 25, when Momcozy hosted “ Motherhood Moments with Becca ,” an afternoon gathering at Malibu Farms with Momcozy’s U.S. Brand Ambassador, TV personality and mom, Becca Kufrin. Designed as a chance for moms and moms-to-be to pause, connect, and recharge, the picnic-style event featured cocktails, light bites, cozy activities, and curated gift bags. Becca led a candid and engaging Q&A session, sharing her own journey while encouraging conversations about postpartum care, emotional well-being, and the importance of community. Within the discussion moms shared their favorite Momcozy products and later in the event even had the opportunity to win some bestsellers in a raffle.

The event was a unique opportunity for moms at all stages of their motherhood journey to connect - from those pregnant with their first child to those with newborns and toddlers in tow. Guests left the event with new connections, shared stories, and lasting memories.

“Momcozy’s Cozy by You campaign is all about recognizing the comfort gap moms face. Being part of that conversation reminded me how important it is to support each other, to speak openly, and to make sure every mom feels seen and heard,” said Becca Kufrin.

A Campaign That Resonated

Cozy by You also introduced a new television commercial (TVC) that showcased authentic, real-life stories from mothers. Through powerful visuals and intimate narratives, the TVC celebrated motherhood in all its complexity while drawing attention to the unseen comfort gap. By highlighting the resilience of women and the need for support during postpartum, the video underscored Momcozy’s commitment to listening to and learning from moms themselves.

The campaign was also timed to coincide with Amazon Prime Day in October, to give more mothers the chance to experience Momcozy’s innovations at more accessible prices - including 30% off the M5 Hands-Free Wearable Breast Pump and 20% off the M9 Mobile Flow™ Breast Pump.

Building a Future of Comfort for Every Mom

The success of Cozy by You reflects Momcozy’s broader philosophy: designing products with mothers at the center. The brand’s product innovation process integrates real consumer feedback, scientifically substantiated methods, and guidance from parenting experts to address real-world challenges. In the past few years, Momcozy has launched several new products including the Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer , Momcozy M9 and M5 Breast Pump , Momcozy Dreamlign Pregnancy Pillow , which have quickly become global best-sellers and top-rated items on Amazon.

“Comfort is not just about products — it’s about care, support, and community,” said Lalaina Rabary, U.S. Marketing Manager at Momcozy. “Through Cozy by You, we wanted mothers to feel seen and supported, while also starting a broader conversation about maternal well-being. This campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to giving mothers the comfort they deserve at every stage of their journey.”

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy—Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

*Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.