Mubite and Bybit Host Landmark Crypto Prop Trading Tournament in Prague



A New Chapter for Crypto Prop Trading Firms



Crypto prop trading firms are reshaping the trading industry by giving ambitious traders access to capital without risking personal savings. Instead of trading with their own limited funds, traders can scale faster, learn discipline, and grow inside a structured environment. At their best, these firms provide not only money, but also education, support, and community. Mubite, headquartered in Prague, is building exactly this kind of future. And on September 21, the firm took a bold step forward: hosting its first live trading tournament in partnership with Bybit, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges.



Why Mubite Is Different



While many prop firms operate offshore or hide behind vague conditions, Mubite is legally registered in Europe, pays taxes under EU regulations, and is fully transparent with traders. From its base in Prague, Mubite has built the largest crypto trading community in Czechia and Slovakia — while also expanding globally, with a platform already adapted into nine languages – Korean, Japanesse, Russian, Ukranian, Czech, German, Spanish, Portuguesse, and English as standard.



Trust, transparency, and community are the pillars of Mubite. These values, combined with strategic partnerships like Bybit, have positioned Mubite as one of the most trusted names in the global crypto prop trading space.







The Mubite x Bybit Tournament



On September 21, Mubite hosted its first official trading tournament at its Prague office, joined by official representatives of Bybit EU and ByBit.com. The event brought together the best traders from Czechia and Slovakia. Special guests included well-known figures from the local crypto scene such as JNVCK Crypto, NBA Ondrei, and more.



The format of the tournament was designed to reflect real trading conditions — without casino-style risks, extreme leverage, or unrealistic rules. Traders competed under the same disciplined framework used by Mubite’s funded accounts: strict risk limits, professional setups, and transparency.



The results spoke for themselves:



The winner JNVCK achieved nearly $8,500 in profit in just three hours, adding 4.3% to his account. Others followed with strong performances, including gains of $6,000, $4,500, and $4,000. Mubite’s own traders also competed, showing that discipline and consistency matter more than hype.



More Than a Competition: Building a Community





For Mubite, the tournament was never just about rankings or prizes. It was a symbol of community. By bringing together top traders, influencers, and Bybit representatives in a single room, Mubite showed what sets it apart: a trading environment that feels alive, relevant, and supportive.



The firm is committed to hosting more tournaments, expanding beyond Czechia and Slovakia, and attracting international talent. Successfull traders will even have the chance to join Mubite as professional in-house traders, with direct access to capital and support.



Why Traders Choose Mubite



Mubite is more than a typical crypto prop trading firm. Its benefits include:



Funded Accounts up to $1,000,000 — capital scaling opportunities unmatched in the industry.

Instant Funding up to $40,000, giving traders faster access to meaningful capital.

Transparent rules and payouts that eliminate hidden risks.

Strong partnerships, including Bybit, which trusts Mubite as one of its closest prop trading partners.

Outstanding reputation, with a 4.9-star rating and over 140 reviews on Trustpilot — the highest among all crypto prop firms worldwide.





Mubite also balances high standards with accessibility: the firm wants to work with the best traders while still helping beginners scale quickly and safely.







Looking Ahead: The Future of Crypto Prop Trading



Crypto prop trading is the future of trading — and Mubite is building that future right now in the center of Europe. From its Prague headquarters, the firm is expanding globally, creating events, tournaments, and educational programs to sponsor and develop the world’s best traders.



For traders worldwide, Mubite represents more than just access to capital. It offers trust, transparency, and community — values that are rare in the industry. With Bybit as a partner and a growing international presence, Mubite is the leader in crypto prop trading.







Final Thoughts



The September 21 tournament was only the beginning. Mubite has already proven that it can unite top traders, industry partners, and a strong community under one roof. The firm’s commitment to fair rules, professional conditions, and real growth opportunities sets it apart from every other prop trading platform in the market.



Crypto trading is evolving — and Mubite is leading the charge. From Prague to the world, the firm is determined to climb to the very top of the prop trading industry and show why the future belongs to crypto prop trading firms like Mubite



