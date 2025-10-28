How Mubite is Building the Next Generation of Crypto Traders

Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mubite a crypto prop trading Centre European giant is growing rapidly.

Most traders think proprietary trading firms are all about capital: get funded, place trades, withdraw profits.

But the truth is harsher. Capital without structure is chaos. And for most funded traders, that chaos leads straight to failure.





Why 90% of Funded Traders Still Fail

The funded trader boom has created a swarm of prop firms offering "instant accounts" or "easy funding."

But here’s what most don’t tell you:

Over 90% of traders blow up their first funded account.

Most prop trading platforms offer zero mentorship or real support.

Millions vanish each year into offshore prop firms that never pay.

One burned trader put it best: "Getting funded was easy. Staying funded was the battle — and no one trained me for that."





The Mubite Difference: Instant Funding Meets Real Education

Mubite, a Prague-based crypto prop firm, is flipping the script. It’s not just a platform for trading capital

— it’s a launchpad for funded futures and crypto traders to build real careers.

Visit How Mubite Works to understand their unique process.





Built for Traders, Not Just Numbers

Unlike many crypto prop trading firms that focus on rapid signups, Mubite focuses on long-term growth through:

Instant Funding: Up to $40,000 from day one with scaling up to $1,000,000.

Transparent Payouts: Over $500,000 paid out in the last 12 months alone.

Community Support: Access to Mubite’s global Discord of 5,000+ traders.

Live Tournaments: Including the Prague 2025 crypto trading tournament with Bybit.





Check out verified trader experiences on Mubite’s Testimonials page.





Albert's Story: From Burned to Funded

Albert, a 29-year-old from Germany, had spent over $2,000 trying offshore forex prop firms. Two passed challenges.

Zero payouts. In 2025, he joined Mubite’s instant funded crypto trader program and received $20,000 the same day.

Within a month, he withdrew real profits. By month three, he’d scaled to a $720K account and joined Mubite’s Prague tournament.

His words? "For the first time, I wasn’t fighting fake rules or hidden terms. I was trading real markets for real money."





Why Mubite Is Dominating Futures & Crypto Prop Firm Rankings

According to Mubite’s crypto prop firm rankings, the company is on track to outpace every major competitor.

Here’s why:

10,000+ active traders from 100+ countries

4.9 Trustpilot score (top-rated among all crypto prop firms)

Deep focus on crypto futures, trading indicators, and funded account stability

Plans to launch Mubite Academy in 2026, covering psychology, risk, and strategy

Meet the founders and their mission: Mubite Team





Prop Trading with a Purpose While others fund gamblers, Mubite builds funded trading professionals.

Their goal is not short-term churn. It’s long-term career success.

Coming soon:

Global Expansion: America, Canada, and Asia in November 2025 by supporting new platform integration.

Mubite Academy: Multi-language courses and mentorship programs.

New Features for Futures Traders: Including real-time analytics and market depth tools.

Ready to Trade with Real Support? Join the only crypto prop trading firm combining:

Instant access to capital

Transparent payouts

Live support and education

Start your funded journey with Mubite today!

Because the future of trading isn’t just funded. It’s built.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.