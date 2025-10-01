Alcatraz CEO Tina D’Agostin Appointed to Bay Area Council Board of Directors and Named Co-Chair of Public Safety Committee

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz , the leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced that CEO Tina D’Agostin has been appointed to the Bay Area Council Board of Directors and will serve as Co-Chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee. Her appointment strengthens public–private partnerships focused on physical security, privacy and infrastructure modernization across California.

With more than 25 years of experience in smart building and city technologies, D’Agostin is a recognized leader in biometric authentication and security, with a track record of delivering innovative solutions for complex, high-security environments. She has contributed to skyline-changing projects across the Bay Area, bringing advanced security and infrastructure expertise to some of the region’s most ambitious developments. As CEO of Alcatraz, she sets and executes the company’s vision, delivering privacy-first access control solutions that secure over four million employees worldwide. Alcatraz is deployed across Fortune 100 campuses, data centers, stadiums, financial institutions, and other critical infrastructure environments where compliance, trust, and real-time security are paramount.

“Tina brings a strong regional perspective to the Council as a CEO working at the frontlines of security, technology and infrastructure,” said Jim Wunderman, President and CEO of the Bay Area Council. “Her leadership at Alcatraz reflects the kind of innovation California is known for. We’re excited to have her help drive collaboration between business and government to strengthen essential security systems, prioritize public safety and prepare the region for pivotal moments, from major infrastructure projects to global events like the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the Super Bowl.”

“It’s an honor to join the Bay Area Council Board of Directors,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. “The challenges facing our region, from securing infrastructure to preparing for global events, require strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. I look forward to bringing a perspective shaped by innovation, privacy and resilience to help advance security strategies that build trust and keep the Bay Area at the forefront of global leadership.”

The Bay Area Council welcomes D’Agostin to its Board of Directors at a time when the region is navigating complex challenges around security, regulation and responsible innovation. Based in Cupertino, Alcatraz sits at the heart of California’s technology and policy landscape, developing biometric access control solutions that prioritize both privacy and compliance. California has some of the most restrictive regulations on facial recognition, requiring solutions that meet high standards for privacy, consent and compliance. D’Agostin is a leading voice in developing approaches that align with these expectations, prioritizing individual rights while enabling secure and responsible deployment.

In addition, D’Agostin has been named Co-Chair of the Bay Area Council’s Public Safety Committee. She will help lead the Council’s public safety agenda, with a focus on advancing secure, compliant and privacy-conscious systems across high-risk environments. Her leadership will be instrumental as the region prepares for major global events and strengthens collaboration between government and enterprise.

The Bay Area Council plays a vital role in convening government and industry leaders to address issues of public trust, infrastructure resilience, and technology readiness. With D’Agostin’s appointment, the Council expands its leadership in responsible technology, privacy and public safety. Her expertise in deploying scalable, compliant security systems brings a valuable perspective to the Council’s work across emerging tech, workforce development and operational strategy.

The Bay Area Council is a business-sponsored public policy organization working to make the Bay Area the most innovative, globally competitive, and sustainable region in the world.

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz transforms how people move through secure spaces. Our AI-powered facial authentication technology makes access effortless, intelligent, and personalized without compromising security or privacy. Purpose-built for today’s enterprise, Alcatraz empowers employees to travel freely and safely through the workplace, while protecting high-security environments with enterprise-grade precision. As the pioneer of Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), our plug-and-play biometric solution safeguards the most sensitive environments in the world, including data centers powering the AI revolution, Fortune 100 campuses, financial institutions, R&D facilities, universities, stadiums, and more. Headquartered in Cupertino, the company helps protect over four million employees worldwide.

Media Contact:

Alcatraz@samsonpr.com