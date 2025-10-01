Sports.com Streams First Live Event with Super League Kerala

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

KOZHIKODE, India, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate today announced the successful launch of its first-ever live streaming event on Sports.com with the highly anticipated SuperLeague Kerala (“SLK”). The partnership allows SLK to reach millions of football fans across India and worldwide, underscoring Sports.com’s rapid global expansion.

Majed Al-Sorour, President of Sports.com (former Managing Director of LIV Golf, Director of Newcastle United Football Club, and CEO of Golf Saudi), said: “This first live football stream is a defining moment for Sports.com. India represents one of the most dynamic growth markets in world football, but equally, I am excited about what lies ahead for us in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region. The Kingdom has already proven itself as a global hub for sport, from football to boxing to golf, and Sports.com intends to play a major role in that journey. Just as DAZN has become a leader in Europe, our ambition is to build Sports.com into the go-to destination for fans across the Middle East and beyond.”

As SLK’s exclusive streaming broadcast partner, SEGG Media joins forces with Sony India’s TEN 2, the official linear broadcast partner, to bring fans closer to the action throughout the tournament.

Last season, SLK had a reach of more than 131 million viewers across the 33-match season. Sponsorship revenue comes from several local brands including Amul, Eastern, Data News, Peekay Steels, Nivea, and Miralda.

The season’s opening match will be attended by SEGG Media Director and Director of Sports.com Acquisitions, Marc Bircham, who will join Kerala Super League’s key sponsors at the launch. Existing sponsorship agreements are projected to generate more than $2 million in revenue for SEGG Media starting in Q4 2025, highlighting the tournament’s strong commercial momentum.



The first game of the tournament is on Thursday 2nd October with an electric opening two-hour ceremony starting at 17:45 Indian Standard Time, before kickoff at 19:45. Half time entertainment is performed by renowned and prominent Rapper Vedan who is a leading wrapper from Kerala and South India.

Mathew Joseph, Director & CEO of Super League Kerala, said: “This partnership with Sports.com elevates Super League Kerala to the global stage. With millions of fans set to engage with our matches worldwide, we are proud to showcase Kerala’s talent alongside international players with a passion for football through world-class distribution. Fans can look forward to 33 thrilling matches starting October 2.”



Marc Bircham, Director of SEGG Media, added: “Streaming the Kerala Super League as our first live event is a massive milestone for the Sports.com platform. India is one of the most exciting growth markets for football, and with the IPL delayed this year, this is the perfect opportunity for us to capture the attention of both local communities and global audiences. Importantly, this is only the beginning — fans can expect much more to come as we continue to roll out live football and other major sporting events.”

Adding to the excitement, later in November one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi, together with Argentina’s national team, will play in Kerala against India. Sports.com will stream the match live, making it accessible to fans across the globe.

This partnership also accelerates Sports.com’s audience growth across India and the wider MENA region — two cornerstone markets for the brand’s international strategy as it expands its digital footprint across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

With the IPL delayed this season, the SLK provides Sports.com with a unique opening to capture the attention of Indian communities and football fans regionally and globally.



