Slide Insurance Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc., ("Slide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLDE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Shares of Slide Insurance have fallen over 25% since the company's June IPO. On September 30, a Manatee Research report alleged Slide's underwriting margins are driven by claim denials and delays, rather than the "proprietary technology" previously touted by the company. The report also claims that Florida regulators ordered the removal of three senior executives due to prior roles at a failed insurer, though all three remain in place.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

