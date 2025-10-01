Meriwest Launches Community Foundation with Helen Grays-Jones as Executive Director to Drive Financial Literacy and Education

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union proudly announces the establishment of the Meriwest Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting financial wellness, educational advancement opportunities, and community resilience across the Bay Area and beyond.

The Meriwest Community Foundation aims to strengthen communities through initiatives focused on financial literacy, education, and social impact. Key programs include a new financial literacy initiative for young adults and expanded scholarships for low-income students, designed to address critical community needs and foster long-term economic stability. The Foundation has appointed Helen Grays-Jones as its inaugural Executive Director, effective immediately.

“Our commitment to serving our members extends outside of our branches and into our communities. Meriwest and our employees are equally dedicated to improving the lives of others, and today, we are proud to announce the creation of the Meriwest Community Foundation with Helen Grays-Jones as its new Executive Director,” said Chad Maze, Foundation Board Chair. “Her leadership and passion for community empowerment make her the ideal choice for expanding Meriwest’s legacy of financial literacy, youth programs, and local outreach.”

Grays-Jones brings over 30 years of leadership in banking, financial services, and community engagement to her role. A recognized leader in the financial and nonprofit sectors, Grays-Jones has been honored with distinctions such as induction into the Black Legends Hall of Fame, the MLK Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award, Volunteer of the Year from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), and inclusion in the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Power 100. She currently serves on the Executive Board of the Bill Wilson Center and the SEMI Foundation, with past service on the Board of Directors for Mission City Community Fund and Project Hired. As Executive Director, Grays-Jones will shape the Foundation’s strategic vision, expand its programs, and strengthen collaborations with local organizations.

“I am honored to join the Meriwest Community Foundation and lead its efforts to uplift our communities,” said Grays-Jones. “From financial literacy to educational equity, the Foundation’s work touches lives in meaningful ways. I’m excited to build on its legacy and create new opportunities for growth, connection, and empowerment.”

The Meriwest Community Foundation is poised for a transformative era, combining its mission-driven programs with Grays-Jones’ visionary leadership to strengthen the social and economic fabric of the communities it serves. For more information about the Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.meriwestfoundation.org.

About Meriwest Community Foundation

The Meriwest Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by Meriwest Credit Union, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves through education, financial literacy, and community development programs. Based in San Jose, CA, the Foundation partners with local organizations to create opportunities for growth and empowerment. Learn more at www.meriwestfoundation.org.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

