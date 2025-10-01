ReVisionz Launches Executive Advisory Committee to Accelerate Client Outcomes Across Asset-Intensive Industries

Houston, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, AB / HOUSTON, TX October 01, 2025 - -

Inaugural members Jack Davis and Jim Quinn bring deep leadership in refining, LNG, and capital project execution.

ReVisionz announced today the launch of its Executive Advisory Committee (EAC), a select group of seasoned leaders who will provide strategic guidance, market intelligence, and senior-level connections that strengthen delivery and outcomes for clients in asset-intensive industries. The EAC will help ReVisionz refine its strategy, anticipate industry shifts, and extend its impact across the full asset lifecycle.

ReVisionz introduced two inaugural EAC members:

Jack Davis, CEO and Founder of TPM Solutions, a recognized leader in refining, LNG, and renewable fuels. Davis has directed global teams in advanced process control, energy management, digital twin strategies, and reactor modeling, and has held senior roles at AspenTech and Honeywell. His work spans refinery master plans, compliance systems, LNG terminal design, and renewable diesel projects, with a focus on bridging business process and technology to deliver measurable performance.

Jim Quinn, EAC Member and entrepreneur with a career built in capital projects and engineering leadership across refining and energy operations. Quinn was a founder and previously served as VP of Engineering at North West Redwater and North West Refining, where he guided major projects through complex execution and handover, and brings hands-on expertise in EPC contracting, digital project execution, and operational handover.

The EAC will strengthen ReVisionz' ability to deliver safer operations, stronger performance, and lasting business value by:

Providing strategic guidance from executives who have led large, complex operations.Sharing market intelligence on trends and competitive moves shaping asset-intensive sectors.Opening trusted connections that accelerate client conversations and partnerships.

"Clients face real constraints and real risk in operations and capex projects. The EAC gives us additional senior perspectives that keep our work tightly aligned to business value and measurable outcomes," said Kirk Gibson, President of ReVisionz North America.

"Modernizing operations requires technology that fits business process, not the other way around. I am excited to help clients navigate that path with ReVisionz," said Jack Davis, EAC Member.

"Capital projects and operational handover succeed when engineering decisions connect directly to performance. The EAC is designed to make that connection stronger for ReVisionz' clients," said Jim Quinn, EAC Member.

The EAC is a formal body of external advisors who collaborate with ReVisionz leadership to test long-range plans, pressure test delivery approaches, and inform go-to-market priorities in rapidly evolving digital environments for asset-intensive organizations.

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets' total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discreet manufacturing.

