Arctic Gateway Group and Potash and Agri Development Corporation of Manitoba Announce Strategic Partnership

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) and the Potash and Agri Development Corporation of Manitoba (PADCOM) are proud to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at establishing Manitoba as a leading supplier of sustainable potash to the world. This collaboration will help to unlock global potash markets, strengthen northern infrastructure and supply chains, and support Indigenous and locally-led economic growth and job creation.

“This is a powerful partnership for Manitoba that brings together PADCOM’s vision for community-driven potash development with vital rail and port infrastructure assets owned by Indigenous and northern communities,” said Daymon Guillas, President of PADCOM. “Working together, we can increase competitiveness for Manitoba's potash sector while building on our strong commitment to community benefits, Indigenous partnerships, and environmental responsibility.”

PADCOM and AGG have signed a letter of intent to support collaboration on a range of shared priorities, including infrastructure and logistical coordination to enhance rail and port capacity for potash shipments, environmental stewardship, and market expansion opportunities for Manitoba potash.

“Manitoba is a maritime province, home to an established and efficient link to world markets through the Port of Churchill, and we are thrilled to partner with PADCOM as another innovative, made-in-Manitoba organization,” said Chris Avery, President & CEO of AGG. “This work will not only boost Manitoba’s competitiveness in the global potash market but also drive meaningful employment and economic opportunities for Indigenous and northern communities through increased rail and port activity, and enable AGG to further diversify the mix of commodities we export to global markets.”

The Port of Churchill offers access to global markets, cutting shipping times to Europe and beyond, and providing industry in Canada with trade route diversification and export optionality. Significant infrastructure investments continue at both the Port of Churchill and along the Hudson Bay Railway, which is now in the best condition it’s ever been, with modern new tools keep the railway strong in ways that just weren’t possible in the past, such as drones, LiDAR, ground penetrating radar and artificial intelligence. As a result of these tools and significant infrastructure upgrades, freight activity has now doubled along the railway and overall travel time has been cut by three hours. At the same time, construction is underway at the Port of Churchill, including modernizations of the wharf as well as the completion of a new critical mineral storage facility that triples the Port’s storage capacity for critical minerals and bulk goods, including potash.

Collaboration between AGG and PADCOM has transformative potential to position Manitoba as a global leader in potash exports while underscoring the power of partnerships between communities to drive Canada’s economic innovation and growth.

About PADCOM

PADCOM is a Manitoba-based potash mine and development company proudly producing a primary ingredient for farmers around the world. PADCOM has secured the potash mineral rights and made substantial investments in the development of the potash deposit in Harrowby, Manitoba, 16 kilometres west of Russell, Manitoba. The potash mine is expected to produce up to 250,000 tons of potash per year using an advanced selection solution mining process with a substantially lower environmental impact than traditional potash mining approaches.

About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.