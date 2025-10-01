Fueling a Creative Mindset

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Perhaps unsurprisingly, many people believe they aren’t creative.





They say, “I can’t draw,” or “I don’t have a creative bone in my body.” However, creativity isn’t about perfecting an art technique or spending time in formal training. It’s about expression, curiosity and the courage to explore. It’s about seeing the world not just as it is, but as it could be. In fact, the biggest barrier to creativity isn’t lack of talent, it’s the reluctancy to claim it as your own.

To that end, Crayola wants to broaden traditional views about what creativity is and how it shows up in the world. Creative superpowers shine when you solve problems, tell stories, build things and connect ideas. In other words, creativity isn’t just for artists.

It’s about engaging in simple, everyday creative moments that help unlock a mindset useful for navigating personal and professional demands, as well as managing life’s unexpected challenges.

In an effort to redefine what it means to be creative, Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity is challenging narrow definitions and highlighting the benefits of this critical skill that fuels lifelong growth. By shifting the focus from perfection to possibilities, the campaign empowers everyone, regardless of age or ability, to put imagination into action. This opens the door to new ways of expressing creativity, and one of the most powerful and accessible forms of expression is color.

According to a Color Perception Survey conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, color isn’t just decoration – it can be a catalyst to spark emotion, fuel imagination and deepen creative expression. In fact, 87% of those surveyed say color impacts their creativity and 69% link specific colors to moods and emotions. This evidence supports that color is deeply personal, connecting people to their emotions and memories, and helping creatively express their feelings, thoughts and ideas.

To help tap into your own creative superpowers, consider these colorful ideas to get started.

Use Color

Multiple bodies of research affirm the interconnected relationships between color, sound and creativity. Specific colors and sounds can stimulate creativity, and their interaction can enhance creative processes. While the specific impact of color varies for everyone, it’s clear color can affect moods or reflect inner feelings.

For example, you might associate blue with a sense of calm while others with sadness; red can evoke feelings of energy and celebration or fear. Incorporating colorful elements into your creations – from fashion and decor to workplace presentations and weekend projects – can bring your ideas to life, showcase your unique perspective, amplify your message and inspire connections with others.

Creating by Hand

Whether through journaling, scrapbooking or coloring, creating by hand offers an immersive and meaningful experience. Research shows these activities can engage multiple areas of the brain, supporting memory, understanding and creativity. Coloring, in particular, is a timeless act of self-expression – from childhood scribbles to adult stress relief – that invites you to slow down, reflect and connect with your emotions.

Try a New Recipe

There’s no more practical outlet for creativity than in the kitchen where you can concoct new dishes that nourish your body and mind. Whether your goal is to put a novel flair on a familiar dish or stir some variety into your family’s routine menu, experimenting in the kitchen is a terrific way to infuse creativity and a splash of color into your cooking.

Get Outside

Spending time in nature isn’t just good for your body and mind; it’s a powerful way to recharge your creativity. Natural environments are full of expressive color palettes, from the deep greens of forest canopies to the vibrant hues of wildflowers and sunsets.

Research shows being outdoors can sharpen focus, reduce stress and even improve sleep. Beyond the science, nature invites you to observe, imagine and create. Try sketching a sunset, capturing the textures of leaves or using found objects to spark a new idea. Whether you’re walking through a park or sitting in your backyard, the colors and sounds of the outdoors can fuel your next creative moment.

