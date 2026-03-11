Travel Smarter for Spring’s Most Anticipated Moments

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Sports fandom is riding a fresh wave of energy, and travelers can turn that inspiration into trips built around the games they love most.

You’ve done the staycation. Maybe even the workcation. Now it’s time for the sportcation, where game day sets the schedule from tip-offs and first pitches to photo finishes.

This season, travelers can rally around championship matchups and legendary rivalries with the global Bonus Journeys offer from World of Hyatt. Through April 15, members who register for the offer can:

Earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights – up to 21,000 Bonus Points – at participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

Earn more rewards at Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select hotels and receive an additional 1,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights, up to 7,000 additional Bonus Points, for a total of up to 28,000 Bonus Points.

Regardless of the occasion, members can earn more points wherever they go next to redeem points for future free nights, room upgrades and curated experiences across the globe.

Turn Epic Live Experiences into Rewards

For those chasing courtside seats and stadium lights, spring offers the perfect excuse to plan a getaway around the action. Jump into the excitement at these hot spots:

Set, Point, Match

Soak up the sun while enjoying tennis showdowns when you stay at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa. Just steps from the beachfront, this hotel provides a refined take on the city’s vibrant spirit, while putting travelers close to the action as international tennis stars bring high-stakes rallies.

Access Basketball’s Biggest Matchups

At Hyatt Select St. Louis Airport, hoops fans can soak up the fun of collegiate basketball’s biggest moments. Less than a mile from St. Louis Lambert International Airport and within easy reach of the city’s top attractions, travelers can fly in, check in and let the madness begin.



Basketball in April just hits differently. Hyatt Place Indianapolis Airport puts fans near the biggest hardwood showdowns of the season, while also providing prime access to nearby attractions.

Batter Up This Spring

If baseball is your thing, check in at Hyatt Place Phoenix/Mesa, a valley escape that allows fans to get up close and personal with America’s pastime as the season warms up. After the final inning, unwind at the resort-style pool or practice your own short game on the nine-hole putting green.

For baseball junkies, stay just 3 miles from one of the most iconic baseball stadiums at Hyatt Place Chicago/Wicker Park. Savor game day festivities and enjoy panoramic views of the Chicago skyline from the historic Wicker Park neighborhood.



Earn Now, Play More Later

Spring stays with World of Hyatt do double duty by turning this season’s thrills into future getaways, from summer trips to crisp fall weekends. Redeem points to get more out of iconic experiences around the world.



Root for the Winning Horse

Make a toast in the bourbon capitol of the world as you check in at Hyatt Place Louisville – East. Located 20 minutes from the legendary horse racing track, you’ll feel right at home as you watch the thoroughbreds race for a place in the history books.

Go for the Goal

When international soccer fever hits Mexico, Andaz Mexico City Condesa offers a stylish home base in one of the capital’s most iconic neighborhoods. From watch parties to lively streets buzzing with fans, it’s the perfect place to turn match week into a summer getaway.

Plan a Football Escape

Make this fall’s football calendar your travel inspiration. Take college game day on the road with friends and family while staying at Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU, steps from one of football’s most iconic stadiums.

Experience the Fast Lane

Immerse yourself in one of the world’s premier motorsports race destinations from a sophisticated base at Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid. Minutes from the new 3.3-mile street circuit, guests can pair high-speed thrills with sweeping views of central Madrid and standout culinary offerings.

This season, don’t just watch the action; travel for it and let every stay bring you closer to what’s next. Learn more and plan your next vacation at hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

