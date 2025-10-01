Giga Metals Engages Existing Agency for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corp. (“Giga Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQB: GIGGF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic agreement (the “Agreement”) with Existing Agency Inc. (“Existing”) an arms-length independent contractor, to advance the Company’s branding and digital strategy initiatives. Under the engagement, Existing will be paid a fee of $5,000 per month (the “Services”) for an initial term of 12 months effective October 1st, 2025.

The services to be provided by Existing under the Agreement will include media services, webinars, video production, social media management, community management, brand asset development and paid media support. Giga will work with Existing to build an audience and amplify exposure to reach current and future investors.

Pursuant to the Agreement, there is no performance obligations contained in the Agreement and Existing will not receive common shares, stock options or any form of equity in the Company as compensation. Existing does not currently own any common shares or common share options in the Company. Giga is paying for Existing’s services out of general working capital.

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably. Learn more at WeAreExisting.com.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

“Scott Lendrum”

SCOTT LENDRUM,

CEO

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 604 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8