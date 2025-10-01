EducationDynamics Named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ 2025

Lenexa, Kan., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leader in marketing and enrollment management for higher education, has been named one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ 2025.

This recognition isn’t just a plaque for the wall. It’s proof that EDDY is building something different. In an industry crowded with legacy vendors clinging to tired playbooks, EDDY has doubled down on people and culture, creating a workplace where employees are not only valued but empowered to challenge the status quo.

Backed by its Great Place to Work® survey results, EDDY employees scored the company high across trust, fairness, workplace pride, and organizational support. The message is clear: when you build a culture around real respect and accountability, innovation and impact follow.

“We challenge the status quo daily, driving transformation in higher education,” said Brent Ramdin, chief executive officer of EducationDynamics. “This is possible because of our people. We believe when employees feel seen, supported, and empowered to implement bold ideas, we unlock the creativity and resilience needed to reshape the future of this industry.”

“At EDDY, our people are our greatest strength,” said Jenna McHugh, chief human resources officer of EducationDynamics. “This recognition reflects our commitment to an inclusive and supportive workplace where everyone feels valued, heard, and motivated to expand opportunities through education. When our teams thrive, our mission to transform higher education thrives with them.”

Unlike recognition programs built on optics, Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ 2025 is based entirely on confidential employee feedback through the Trust Index™ survey. The results measure trust in leadership, fairness, pride, and support. Not spin. Not slogans.

For EDDY, the takeaway is simple: culture is strategy. A thriving workplace isn’t a perk. It’s the foundation for tackling higher ed’s most urgent challenges and delivering results for institutions that refuse to settle.

The full 2025 list, detailed methodology, and company profiles are available at Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ 2025.

