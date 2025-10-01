Millennium EBS Secures Agreement and Purchase Order from Global IME Bank for ISO 20022 Transformer Solution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium EBS, a subsidiary of Blueone Card Inc. (OTCQX: BCRD), today announced that it has signed an agreement and received a purchase order from Global IME Bank Ltd., one of Nepal’s largest commercial banks.

Under the agreement, Millennium EBS will provide its ISO 20022 middleware solution to support Global IME Bank’s payment modernization and compliance with international standards. The Payment Hub solution will enable the bank to adopt the ISO 20022 messaging format, improve data quality, and enhance both cross-border and domestic payment processing.

This project represents an important milestone in Global IME Bank’s digital transformation journey and strengthens Millennium EBS’s presence in the South Asian financial technology market.

About Global IME Bank Ltd.

Global IME Bank Ltd. is one of Nepal’s leading commercial banks, offering a wide range of financial products and services through its extensive branch network. The bank plays a vital role in supporting Nepal’s economic development.

