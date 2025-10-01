Fortress Biotech Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fortress Biotech Inc., ("Slide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBIO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/fortress-biotech-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 1, 2025, Fortress and its subsidiary, Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., announced that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) relating to the New Drug Application (“NDA”) for CUTX-101 and that the “CRL noted cGMP deficiencies had been observed at the facility where CUTX-101 is manufactured.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising